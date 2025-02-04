How to get Mutt early in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Having your trusty dog Mutt by your side makes combat much easier in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Here’s how to get him back early.

Once you get access to the open world in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Mutt will still be lost after being separated from you during the camp attack. You should prioritize searching for Henry’s best boy, but the path to reuniting with him is long and difficult.

Having Mutt with you makes combat much easier, as your dog will watch your back and help you take down foes. The early hours of the game can be particularly tough, as until you find decent gear and level up some skills, even a small pack of wolves can be deadly.

The good news is, you can actually skip the search for Mutt and go straight to where he’s been hiding, instantly getting him back without going on a long journey to hunt him down. You can also do all the associated quests after you find him, meaning you’ll not miss out on any rewards or story content.

Here’s what you need to do to find Mutt early.

Warhorse Studios Mutt and Henry have a special bond.

Where is Mutt in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? Map location

Mutt is located northwest of Semine, close to the river. To reach him, follow the road from Semine until you reach the fork that leads into the forest.

From here, go through the trees, past the deer hunting spot, and into a ravine.

See the map below for his exact spot:

Warhorse Studios / Dexerto Mutt can be found near a cave in the woods.

You’ll see a cave in the distance and when you approach it, a cutscene will play out where Mutt appears and defends you from a pack of wolves. If you’re skilled at combat, you can fight the wolves with Mutt’s help. Just wait for them to attack and hit the parry button at the right moment and you shouldn’t have much trouble. However, you’ll both be outnumbered, so there’s no shame in running away.

Escaping the wolves can be difficult as they can nip at your heels, stun-locking you as you run. Luckily, you can use the terrain to your advantage and run east down towards the river. The wolves may lose you in the scenery, giving you a chance to get away.

In our playthrough, only two of the wolves continued to chase us as we reached the river. As this was a much fairer fight, we killed one while Mutt fought the other. Once ours was dead, we then went and helped Mutt finish off the other before reuniting with our faithful pup properly.

Don’t forget to return to the cave though, the wolves will be gone and you’ll be able to snag some nice gear, including a better sword than the one you started with.

Warhorse Studios Don’t forget to go into the cave for the loot – once it’s safe.

Advantages of finding Mutt fast

We can’t overstate how useful Mutt is in the early hours of the game. Henry will be down and out for a while when the game begins, losing all his gear to bandits. While you can level up quickly and you’ll find better gear in time, roadside muggings and other fights can be especially dangerous during this period.

Mutt will likely be the difference between life and death many times. In combat, he generally keeps some enemies distracted while you can systematically pick them off in one-on-one fights. Without him, it’s easy to be “ganked” and overwhelmed, with battles against more than one opponent usually ending in failure.

You’re also not cheating by finding Mutt early, this is a perfectly legitimate way to play the game, and many players will just stumble upon him naturally. If anything, the Finding Mutt quest hinders your progress and keeps you away from him with unrelated busywork.

Many of these quests run adjacently to the Finding Mutt quest, with that just serving as the reason why you’re in the area. These quests will also still be there once you find him – and will be much easier to complete with him by your side, that also applies to Pebbles, your trusty steed.

Therefore, we recommend finding your loyal hound – and horse – as soon as you’re able to in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.