How to get more Focus Points in Black Myth: Wukong

Focus Points are a key component in dealing meaningful damage in Black Myth: Wukong. Here’s how to access more of them.

Black Myth: Wukong has had one of the most explosive launches in gaming history. The game instantaneously amassed a massive player count beating out titans like Elden Ring and Baldur’s Gate 3 on launch day to become Steam’s second-most concurrently played game of all time.

Those initial numbers were based primarily on a first-class pre-release hype cycle but with more hands-on time, players have discovered a game with tremendously satisfying combat and punishing bosses to challenge themselves with. To master that combat and stand any chance against those bosses, you’ll need Focus Points.

This guide will cover exactly what Focus Points do and how to get more of them as you play through Black Myth: Wukong.

What are Focus Points in Black Myth: Wukong?

Dexerto Focus Points can be seen in the lower right-hand corner of Black Myth: Wukong’s HUD.

Focus Points are a resource that can be spent in Black Myth: Wukong’s combat when using powerful held heavy and Staff Stance attacks.

Expending Focus Points during heavy attacks allows you to stagger enemies, leaving them open to massive damage or allowing you the time to heal up or cast spells.

Carefully managing your Focus Points is the key to mastering the flow of Black Myth: Wukong’s Combat. They play a major role in how quickly you can deal with enemies and bosses and the faster you get rid of them, the fewer opportunities they have to hurt you.

How to use Focus Points

Focus Points are a semi-finite resource and once you’ve spent one during a charged heavy or Staff Stance attack, you’ll have to build them back up. You can earn Focus by landing attacks, performing a perfect dodge, and charging your staff.

While charging your staff is the fastest way to build the meter, it also slows you down and leaves you open, so you’ll have to be careful when using that method. Attacking and dodging is slower, but its a more reliable way to build the meter while keeping you safe.

When you have Focus Points, be very careful about when you choose to use it. Missing the attack will still spend the Focus Point and there’s no worse feeling than having one go to waste.

How to increase your Focus Points in Black Myth: Wukong

Your Focus Points will automatically increase as you steadily invest Spark points into your Staff Stance skill trees. You begin the game with a single Focus point but as you progress through Black Myth: Wukong’s story, you’ll be able to bolster that to a maximum of four.

You can earn one Spark point for every meditation spot you find in the game and this is an easy way to build your strength. Bosses also reward Spark points upon defeat. You will earn a new Focus Point at certain thresholds in the Staff Stance skill tree.

The required amount of Spark points spent is as follows:

Two Focus Points: Spend three Spark points

Spend three Spark points Three Focus Points: Spend 10 Spark points

Spend 10 Spark points Four Focus Points: Spend 20 Spark points

The more you get a handle on combat in Black Myth: Wukong, the more value you will find in Focus Points.

Dexerto Fortunately, you’ll want to spend as many Spark points as you can on the extensive skill tree.

That’s everything you need to know about Focus Points in Black Myth: Wukong but there are plenty more tips for mastering the game.

