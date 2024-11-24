How to get more ammo in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

In a world where danger is everywhere and resources are scarce, ammunition can be pretty difficult to come by in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. As such, you’ll want to ensure you’re able to earn it in as many ways as you can.

Stalker 2 gives players access to several different weapon types across the course of a game. Depending on which suits your playstyle the most, you’ll want to make sure you’re as stocked up on the requisite ammo as possible.

The game is specifically designed to make it scarce enough to keep you on your toes, but it does also provide several ways to get your hands on some. If you manage all of them carefully, you should rarely find yourself running out entirely.

With that in mind, here are all the ways to get ammunition in Stalker 2.

Head to the store and buy some bullets

The easiest way to get your hands on ammo quickly is to simply buy it from the weapons trader found in most of the game’s typically peaceful hubs. They have a solid range of options and relatively plentiful supplies, with the only drawback being the often prohibitive cost associated with buying more than a few.

Break Ammo boxes

The many abandoned (and not-so abandoned) buildings in the Zone have plenty of loot that’s worth collecting. Among that, you should sometimes be able to find dark green boxes with a picture of three bullets across the front.

Break these open with your melee attack and you should find some ammo to top up your proverbial coffers.

Loot bodies and weapons

Over the course of a complete playthrough, you’ll likely end up killing a lot of people. Searching their bodies will usually turn up their remaining ammo (assuming they had a gun). One easy thing to miss is the bullets inside the weapon, so make sure to empty that as well before you leave.

Watch out for safes and backpacks

In a similar vein to looting bodies and boxes, you can sometimes find unattended backpacks and safes out in the open world. These are usually impressively lucrative and will almost always come with a box or two of ammo to tide you over until your next trip to the shops.

That’s every known source of ammunition in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Make sure to check out our guide to making as much money as possible, so you can buy whatever you need without having to rely on the luck of the draw.