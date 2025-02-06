Capcom is giving Monster Hunter Wilds players the chance to get a free item pack and a cute Palico weapon pendant, so here’s how you can get them before the game’s official release.

While the Monster Hunter Wilds x Monster Hunter Now collab rewards players with a gift code and Seikret layered outfit, Capcom is giving Hunters a chance to snag even more free items ahead of the game’s February 28 release.

There’s an item pack filled with useful inventory items like Shock Traps, Barrel Bombs, and Armor Spheres. The latter of which can give you an edge when it comes to upgrading your armor – no bad thing, especially if you wish to survive against Wilds’ monster roster.

If that wasn’t enough, players can also get a super cute Palico Pendant that can be quipped to all of the game’s weapons.

How to get free item pack & pendant

Capcom

To claim the free item pack and weapon pendant, you’ll need to download and play the second Monster Hunter Wilds open beta. You’ll be able to play from February 6, 2025, and February 13, 2025.

It’s important to note that if you download the open beta, but do not create a character data, you will not qualify for the bonuses. So, simply make your Hunter, and you’ll be able to claim both the item pack and weapon pendant.

As for when the free items will be redeemable, Capcom notes that the bonuses will be made available separately at a later date.

All Monster Hunter Wilds beta rewards

Capcom

There are a total of eight free items up for grabs in the OBT 2 Bonus Item Pack, with a bonus Palico pendant that can be attached to your weapon of choice. All the items and their quantities have been listed below:

x10 Raw Meat

x3 Shock Trap

x3 Pitfall Trap

x10 Tranq Bomb

x3 Large Barrel Bomb

x5 Armor Sphere

x10 Flash Pod

x10 Large Dung Pod

Palico weapon pendant

Now that you know how to get some free items in the Monster Hunter Wilds beta, be sure to check out how you can join the beta and all the monsters that will be coming to the game at launch.