How to get money fast in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Those who live and work in the Zone in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl (stylized as S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2) need a system of currency to keep order in settlements and make forays into the more dangerous areas worthwhile.

The currency in Stalker 2 that you’ll want to look out for is Coupons. These can be earned in several ways and you should find yourself able to earn money quite easily, just by passively completing the story.

That said, there will be plenty of occasions where you’ll need to repair weapons or gear, and large amounts of currency will come into play.

As such, you’ll want to earn as much as possible, so here are our top recommendations for how to do so.

Quests are the way to independent wealth

Dexerto/GSC Game World

As you might expect, many of the denizens of the Zone will pay you to complete tasks for them. These missions are the best and most reliable source of Coupons in the game, allowing you to improve your gear and loot in the process.

Some of the most lucrative and rewarding quests actually lie outside of the main story missions, so look out for side quests where the giver promises monetary gain.

An excellent early example of this is Warlock’s Debtor, a quest given by the titular bartender in Zalissya. This tasks the player with finding an NPC named Valik who owes Warlock money, before scaring him into paying his debt. In return, the player gets 20% of the total debt.

Artifacts are a dangerous but lucrative pursuit

Dexerto/GSC Game World

Throughout the zone, players will be able to find anomalies that pose all sorts of dangers. Often found close to or within those anomalies are artifacts. These offer a great source of income for very little effort (assuming there is no danger close).

To track them down, you’ll want to use your Echo Scanner in the rough area where you believe there may be an artifact. This will beep continuously, speeding up the closer the player is to the hidden object they’re searching for.

When you get close enough, the artifact will appear and you will be able to pick it up. These can be equipped in the appropriate slot on your character, or sold to one of the Zones many traders for a tidy profit.

You shouldn’t find yourself wanting when it comes to tracking these down, and it should serve as a reliable way to double or even triple your money while out on a quest.

Those are the best ways to make quick money in Stalker 2. If you’re currently on The Poppy Field quest and not sure who to choose, we’ve broken down exactly what happens in each scenario.