Money is as important as ever in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’ll need it for basically anything, so here are the fastest ways to get groschen in the early game.

After completing KCD2’s prologue, you’ll find yourself in the medieval countryside without… anything. You’re sent to explore the first area with a few optional quests, but you’ll quickly realize that even the smallest things like repairing your shoes require groschen, so being poor makes an already tough game even more difficult.

There are lots of ways to earn money fast to get better gear and stay clean and fed, so here are our recommendations.

Complete the Mutt questline

The Mutt questline is the first thing you should do in Kingdom: Come Deliverance 2 as it’ll give you some basic weapons, armor, and some nice loot at the end.







Once you’ve found Mutt, make sure you explore the cave at the back of the clearing. Here, you’ll find a sword, cuirass, and jewelry you can sell to the blacksmith in Tachov.

It’s not a consistent way of earning money, but a few hundred groschen will go a long way when you’re just getting started.

Loot everything in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

After each fight, strip those corpses – weapons and armor especially. Selling weapons to the blacksmith is a quick and easy way to get hundreds of groschen with each visit. Plus, if you take the time to sharpen the swords before selling them, you’ll get even more money.

It’s important to get a horse, as Henry will have a hard time lugging all of the loot back to the merchants. Simply move everything you don’t want to equip over to your horse, then move it back once you’re at the merchant.

Warhorse Studios / Dexerto

Blacksmith

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has introduced a fully-fledged blacksmithing mechanic. Now, you can craft swords, axes, and even horseshoes to sell back to the blacksmith. To start smithing, head to Tachov’s blacksmith as part of the Wedding Crashers questline.

Creating work axes or horseshoes will get you started but you can also buy more expensive blueprints that will generate more income in the long run, but you’ll need to have some cash in the bank first.

For example, after spending a couple hundred on the bearded axe blueprint, you can buy scrap metal for 1.8 groschen and steel for 3.7, spend a minute or so turning it into the axe, then sell it for 96 groschen. That’s a pretty tidy profit, you’ll just need to do it a few times.

It’s not the most exciting way to get money, but stick on some music or a podcast and you’ll quickly get into the swing of things, churning out swords and axes, and raking in the money.

Warhorse Studios / Dexerto

Take part in KCD2’s side activities

Side activities like dice games, fistfights, and wolf hunting can be a quick way to earn money.

Once you get the hang of the mechanics, you should have no trouble winning any of these competition activities, and you can bring in a nice amount of money while leveling up your stats. If you want a little bit more action, you can talk to shepherds and they’ll reward you for bringing them wolf ears.

Steal and poach

If you don’t care if Henry isn’t the portrait of knightly virtue, you can take part in some good old-fashioned robbing.

You’ll know from the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance game that the millers trade in stolen goods, and doing their questlines will have you level up your thieving skills. The main quest will have you talk to Miller Kreyzl to help you get into the wedding, so make sure you do this.

Once you’re an expert at picking locks and pockets, and quietly knocking people out, you can sneak around and steal to your heart’s content. Then, once you’ve got an inventory full of stolen goods, bring them back to the miller and he’ll take them off your hands.

Warhorse Studios / Dexerto

You can also poach animals in the wild, cook their meat, and sell it. Once cooked, it loses its status as stolen and you can make some quick bucks.

And those are all of the best ways to earn money in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2! It essentially boils down to taking your time, doing the little activities, and selling everything you find.