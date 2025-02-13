If you want to be powerful in Avowed, you’ll need to have the gold to back you up. After all, you can’t expect to get those Legendary weapons or armor without the means to purchase them.

The Living Lands is a place of hardships, but just because NPCs are finding it hard to feed themselves or live in their current conditions, doesn’t mean you have to struggle for gold. After all, the more money you have, the more you can buy, which means the more powerful you become.

However, just like a cure for the Dreamscourge, money is often rare and hard to come by. Luckily, there are a few techniques to guarantee you have enough money for your next visit to the Merchant.

Bounties are the best way to make money

The best way to make money in Avowed is by completing Bounties. In every location, there are at least five different bounties to claim on a board, and each will offer you a certain number of gold as a reward. All you need to do is kill the boss.

Dexerto / Obsidian

Of course, it’s not always the easiest thing to do, but in completing these tasks, you’ll also end up uncovering new locations and will loot the bodies of those you kill, which means more money, and perhaps a new weapon, enchanting item, or piece of armor.

Sell your unwanted equipment

If bounties aren’t quite your thing, or if you’re a bit of a hoarder, then it’s worth heading to your nearest merchant occasionally and selling any unwanted equipment. As you progress, you’ll come across valuable items like rubies and diamonds, these aren’t needed for anything other than selling, so combine them with your items, and you’ll be making money fast.

As a general rule of thumb, anything below the current quality of your equipment isn’t worth breaking down as it won’t give you the resources you need to upgrade your current items. In this case, sell them for a tidy profit.

Explore new locations

Dexerto / Obsidian

It’s easy to assume that you can grind your way to riches in Avowed, but staying in Paradis isn’t really recommended. A great way to get money fast is to keep exploring new locations when they appear in your main quest.

The further along you are, the more money you’ll make from quests, bounties, and loot you sell. You’ll then also unlock higher-tier weapons and armor, all of which sell for more and keep you powerful.

Complete more side quests

While completing side quests isn’t necessarily the most fruitful way to make tons of money in Avowed, it’s a perfect situation to let you loot, sell, explore, and uncover new chests, all of which ultimately turn into money. On top of this, around half of the side quests you’ll complete will grant you some gold, so there are often added extras lying at the end of the adventure.

Given the unforgiving nature of Avowed, you’ll need to complete these quests to increase your power, all of which is done through loot and rewards. The more rewards, the more money.

So, that's how you can make more money in Avowed.