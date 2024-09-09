How to get Mastery Points in Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 is bursting with a ton of cool cosmetic unlocks, and diving into its armory hall can feel a bit overwhelming at first.

With so many weapon skins, armor sets, and chapter-specific details up for grabs, it’s easy to get lost in the sea of options in Space Marine 2. While Requisition is your main currency for most of these unlocks, Mastery Points are where the magic happens for enhancing your weapons.

If the Mastery Point system has you scratching your head, you’re not alone. It can be a bit tricky, but this guide is here to break it down and show you exactly how to use Mastery Points to level up your game.

What are Mastery Points?

Focus Entertainment At the end of every Operation mission, you can see your Mastery progress for each weapon.

Mastery Points are a key component of weapon progression in Space Marine 2. As you gain experience with a weapon, you will eventually need to invest in Mastery Points to unlock and upgrade its perks.

Each weapon has a progression tree where these points can be allocated to enhance various attributes, such as firepower, magazine capacity, or venting speed.

How to get Mastery Points

To earn Mastery Points, you must max out a specific weapon experience in Operation missions.

After reaching the required experience level, you can either spend weapon data or continue using the weapon to gather Mastery Points.

How to use Mastery Points

Focus Entertainment Check your Mastery Points for each weapon from the Armouring Hall. Make sure to switch to the Perk Tree tab.

Once acquired, these points can be invested in the weapon’s perk tree, which allows you to unlock and enhance various abilities.

This perk tree is ruled by a tier system – standard, master crafted, artificer, and relic. To access each tier, you must first upgrade the weapon using Armory Data.

Keep in mind that each choice in the perk tree affects your weapon’s performance in specific ways, so choose wisely based on your playstyle and the weapon’s role in your arsenal.

Tips for effective Mastery Point management

Even if you grind to death, you can’t get all perks. You can only get as many Mastery Points as you can get upgrades.

It’s all about being smart with your investments to get the most out of your weapons based on how you like to play.

Each weapon responds differently to various perks, so make sure to upgrade them in a way that matches your combat style. Plus, by mastering multiple weapons across different classes, you’ll have a versatile arsenal ready for any situation that comes your way.

With this guide, you should now have a solid grasp on how Mastery Points work in Space Marine 2 and how to use them to supercharge your weapons and gameplay. You might want to check our Tactical Space marine or Bulwark Space marine builds to improve your gameplay.