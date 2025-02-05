Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Twitch Drops – How to get Warhorse Armour setWarhorse Studios / Dexerto
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is here, and you might be having a tough time in the early game without a set of armor to keep you protected. Luckily, the Warhorse Armour set is free through Twitch Drops.
It’s launched to rave reviews, getting the full 5/5 from Dexerto, but it’s no secret that combat is hard, especially in the early game. Armor is expensive and without it, a single hit can be deadly. You can check out how to get secret treasure and earn money fast, but it’s even easier to claim a free suit of armor just by watching Twitch Drops.
The Warhorse Armour has returned from the first game and will be a great starting set, so here’s everything you need to know about claiming it.
How to claim Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Twitch Drops
To claim all the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Twitch Drop rewards, watch a participating Twitch stream for at least 4 hours 30 minutes before February 11, 2025.
How to link accounts
- Head to the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 category on Twitch and watch a stream with drops enabled.
- Go to the Drops page.
- Click the ‘Connect’ button beside ‘KCD2 Warhorse Armour Set’ to link your accounts.
- Create a PROS account.
- Connect your Twitch account to PROS.
- Launch Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
- Look for the Twitch Drops pop-up in the bottom left corner of the main menu.
- Scan the QR code (console) or press N (PC) to be directed to PROS.
- Approve linking Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 with PROS.
- Once you’ve watched enough, you can claim the rewards.
Creating a PROS account will also give you the Lords of Skalitz caparison for your horse. If you don’t have a horse yet, check out how to get Pebbles for free.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Twitch Drop rewards
- Watch for 30 minutes to claim Warhorse Waffenrock
- Watch for 1 hour to claim Brigandine Sleeves
- Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to claim Warhorse Gauntlets
- Watch for 2 hours to claim Brigandine Leg
- Watch for 2 hours 30 minutes to claim Warhorse Boots
- Watch for 3 hours to claim Warhorse Caparison
- Watch for 3 hours 30 minutes to claim Warhorse Shield
- Watch for 4 hours to claim Warhorse Bascinet
- Watch for 4 hours 30 minutes to claim Warhorse Pourpoint
Where to find Warhorse Armor in-game
You’ll find the Warhorse Armor in your personal equipment chest in-game. This will be beside any owned beds.
You can purchase a room at an inn to own a bed and equipment chest but starting the blacksmithing questline as part of Wedding Crashers will grant you a free room where you can find the Warhorse Armor. If you haven’t started this yet, head to Tachov and speak to the smithy.
Upcoming Twitch Drops
February 11-17
- Watch for 30 minutes to claim Cutpurse’s hood
- Watch for 60 minutes to claim Cutpurse’s gambeson
- Watch for 90 minutes to claim Cutpurse’s hose
- Watch for 120 minutes to claim Cutpurse’s shoes
- Watch for 180 minutes to claim Cutpurse’s gloves
February 18-24
- Watch for 60 minutes to claim floral wreath for Henry to wear
You can also check out how to get the one-of-a-kind silver axe and how to find your dog, Mutt, to make things even easier.