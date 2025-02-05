Gaming

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Twitch Drops – How to get Warhorse Armour set 

Henry wearing warhorse waffenrock in kingdom come deliverance 2Warhorse Studios / Dexerto

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is here, and you might be having a tough time in the early game without a set of armor to keep you protected. Luckily, the Warhorse Armour set is free through Twitch Drops. 

It’s launched to rave reviews, getting the full 5/5 from Dexerto, but it’s no secret that combat is hard, especially in the early game. Armor is expensive and without it, a single hit can be deadly. You can check out how to get secret treasure and earn money fast, but it’s even easier to claim a free suit of armor just by watching Twitch Drops.

The Warhorse Armour has returned from the first game and will be a great starting set, so here’s everything you need to know about claiming it.

How to claim Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Twitch Drops

To claim all the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Twitch Drop rewards, watch a participating Twitch stream for at least 4 hours 30 minutes before February 11, 2025. 

How to link accounts

  1. Head to the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 category on Twitch and watch a stream with drops enabled. 
  2. Go to the Drops page. 
  3. Click the ‘Connect’ button beside ‘KCD2 Warhorse Armour Set’ to link your accounts. 
  4. Create a PROS account. 
  5. Connect your Twitch account to PROS. 
  6. Launch Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. 
  7. Look for the Twitch Drops pop-up in the bottom left corner of the main menu. 
  8. Scan the QR code (console) or press N (PC) to be directed to PROS. 
  9. Approve linking Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 with PROS. 
  10. Once you’ve watched enough, you can claim the rewards. 

Creating a PROS account will also give you the Lords of Skalitz caparison for your horse. If you don’t have a horse yet, check out how to get Pebbles for free.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Twitch Drop rewards

kingdom come deliverance 2 twitch drop rewardsTwitch / Dexerto
  • Watch for 30 minutes to claim Warhorse Waffenrock
  • Watch for 1 hour to claim Brigandine Sleeves
  • Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to claim Warhorse Gauntlets
  • Watch for 2 hours to claim Brigandine Leg
  • Watch for 2 hours 30 minutes to claim Warhorse Boots
  • Watch for 3 hours to claim Warhorse Caparison
  • Watch for 3 hours 30 minutes to claim Warhorse Shield
  • Watch for 4 hours to claim Warhorse Bascinet
  • Watch for 4 hours 30 minutes to claim Warhorse Pourpoint

Where to find Warhorse Armor in-game

You’ll find the Warhorse Armor in your personal equipment chest in-game. This will be beside any owned beds. 

You can purchase a room at an inn to own a bed and equipment chest but starting the blacksmithing questline as part of Wedding Crashers will grant you a free room where you can find the Warhorse Armor. If you haven’t started this yet, head to Tachov and speak to the smithy. 

personal equipment chest in kingdom come deliverance 2Warhorse Studios / Dexerto
Equipment chests can be found near any of your owned beds.

Upcoming Twitch Drops

February 11-17

  • Watch for 30 minutes to claim Cutpurse’s hood
  • Watch for 60 minutes to claim Cutpurse’s gambeson
  • Watch for 90 minutes to claim Cutpurse’s hose
  • Watch for 120 minutes to claim Cutpurse’s shoes
  • Watch for 180 minutes to claim Cutpurse’s gloves

February 18-24

  • Watch for 60 minutes to claim floral wreath for Henry to wear

You can also check out how to get the one-of-a-kind silver axe and how to find your dog, Mutt, to make things even easier.

