How to get Heatstamps in Frostpunk 2

In Frostpunk 2, Heatstamps are vital to keeping your city running smoothly. You’ll need them for everything from constructing new districts to researching crucial technologies.

That said, with an active Council and demanding factions, it’s easy to lose track of time. Survival often takes priority over resources that seem secondary, but you’ll quickly realize you won’t get far without Heatstamps.

In this guide, we’ll explain every way you can get heatstamps in Frostpunk 2 so you’ll never run out.

Every way to get Heatstamps

Dexerto/11 Bit Studios Check your current Heartstamp count on the upper left corner of the screen.

There are several ways to secure a steady supply of Heatstamps in Frostpunk 2, and here’s every one of them:

Produce Goods in Industrial Districts

11bit/Dexerto Make sure you’re producing enough goods if you want to get more Heatstamps.

Boosting your Heatstamp income starts with your Industrial Districts. The more Goods they produce, the more Heatstamps you’ll earn. If you’re in a pinch, you can assign emergency shifts to increase output, but remember that pushing your workers too hard can lead to injuries or even fatalities.

Grow your population

A growing city means more Heatstamps. As your population increases, so does your Heatstamp income, provided that you meet the goods demand of your residents. More people equals more work, and more work means more Heatstamps in your coffers. Just make sure your production is keeping pace with their needs.

Taxation and laws

11bit/Dexerto Weirdly enough, laws can help you get more Heatstamps from your citizens.

Passing the right laws can give you a significant boost in Heatstamps. Consider enacting policies like Paid Essentials or others focused on housing and community services, which increase your income per capita. Keep an eye on the moral balance though; not all your citizens will be happy with certain laws.

Two ways to increase Population are Recovery Hospital, which is available after researching Hospitals in the Society Idea Tree, and Incubation House, which is a Radical Idea requiring progress with Reason.

Negotiate or pressure factions

11bit/Dexerto Factions are willing (or foced) to help you get more Heatstamps.

Your relationships with various factions can also impact your Heatstamp income. Here are a few ways to work with (or pressure) them:

Request funds from friendly factions periodically. It’s a safe approach, but don’t overdo it or relations may sour. You can send guard squads to demand funds, though this will hurt your standing with them. Strong alliances can trigger rallies where factions contribute Heatstamps or offer donations.

Pleasure Clubs

11bit/Dexerto Pleasure Clubs, if you’re into that kind of Meritocratic thing, will give you Heatstamps.

Once you’ve unlocked the right tech, setting up Pleasure Clubs in your Housing Districts will give you a steady stream of extra Heatstamps. This can be a great way to supplement your income while keeping your citizens entertained.

You can unlock the Pleasure Clubs in a faction that believes in Merit, though you’ll need the Work Compensation and Leisure technologies first.

By managing these strategies carefully, you’ll have a steady supply of Heatstamps to fuel your city’s expansion and survival. If you need an extra hand securing other resources, like Fuel and Prefabs, we’ve got you covered as well.