How to get Guardian Relics in Space Marine 2

Reviving yourself in Space Marine 2 is vital for you to keep on fighting for the Emperor. So, if you’re struggling to stay up, a Guardian Relic is the item you undoubtedly need.

Despite the campaign and missions being pretty story-heavy, there’s still so much to explore and find in Space Marine 2. Naturally, each item has its own useful purpose, from increasing your armor, unlocking weapons, or even saving your life.

So, if you’re struggling to stay up or just want to cover yourself in case you go down, here’s how to find Guardian Relics in Space Marine 2, as well as what it is they can give you.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Guardian Relics

Guardian Relics are found scattered across the map on your adventures and missions.

Space Marine 2 is filled with unique items in hidden corners, and Guardian Relics is one such item. We recommend spending time in every new area you come across to just explore and break open boxes.

Article continues after ad

Guardian Relics look like small boxes and will have their names indicated above, so they’re pretty hard to miss. Although, if you go from checkpoint to checkpoint without much exploration, it’s unlikely you’ll come across any.

Article continues after ad

What do Guardian Relics do?

Focus Entertainment

Guardian Relics are extremely useful in Space Marine 2, as they serve as self-revives once your character goes down.

So, if you’re in a battle with a horde or a boss, and are killed, a teammate won’t need to come over and revive you, as you can use your Guardian Relic to get back up. It’s a one-time use, but using the item is so much quicker than a teammate’s healing, so it’s well worth having if you find one.

Article continues after ad

So, that’s how to find Guardian Relics in Space Marine 2, and what bonuses they’ll give you throughout your journey. If you’re finding yourself going down a lot, be sure to check out some of our build guides for the Bulwark or Assault to help increase your power.