How to get Golden Rage armor in New World: Twitch drop armor set

New World features plenty of armor sets players can use to get an advantage over their foes. However, one of the coolest-looking cosmetics is that of the Gold Rage Armor.

Whether you’ve managed to get access to the New World beta or planning to dive in once the game officially releases, you’ll want to get your hands on the Gold Rage armor. Not only does this magnificent cosmetic look incredible, but it is also highly sought after by many of the game’s player base.

Whether you’re looking to fight your way through Aeternum in style or just want to replace any well-worn rags, then you’ll want to get your hands on the Gold Rage armor set. This fashionable item is said to be formed in the molten-hot forges of the Great Cleave, which has given it a resplendent shine. Despite its grandiose appearance, obtaining the Golden Rage armor in New World is incredibly easy.

How to get Golden Rage armor in New World?

Like many other online games, New World has teamed up with Twitch to give players an exclusive reward. The first in-game item that is being given out to fans is the Gold Rage Armor. Here’s how you can get hold of it:

Head over to the official New World Twitch drops page Sign in with your Twitch account. Connect your Twitch and Steam accounts. Activate New World Twitch drops. Watch New World broadcasts on Twitch to get drops.

The Golden Rage armor can be obtained after you’ve watched one hour of any New World Twitch stream. This majestic armor can be claimed until August 2, 2021 – after that, the Golden Rage cosmetic will be unobtainable.

Whether the developers will bring back the Golden Rage armor remains to be seen, so if you wish to get it, then be sure to follow the steps outlined above before the deadline.

