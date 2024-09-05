How to get Gold quickly in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Check out these tips to get Gold fast in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions so you can purchase and enjoy the game’s cosmetics.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions puts your reflexes and skills to the test as you take the skies and compete with others to score the highest points.

Aside from various game modes and different maps, you can compete in, customization is also one of the features included in this game.

You can customize your appearance and broom thanks to the cosmetic options. To do that and enjoy other cosmetic options, however, you’ll need to know how to earn Gold in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

Harry Potter Quidditch Champions: How to earn Gold fast

Warner Bros. Games There are multiple Ginny skins to unlock in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

There are several ways to earn Gold quickly in Harry Potter Quidditch Champions – the first one by increasing your fame. As you progress through your career levels in the game, you’ll earn Gold, which you can then use to purchase cosmetics from the Market.

To check your progress, simply head to the main menu and select the Career tab. The game supports co-op and crossplay, so if you’re ever struggling on the grind, you can always invite up to three friends to help you out.

Another way to earn Gold is by earning experience points from seasonal rewards. This involves leveling up your season pass by completing daily and weekly challenges. Not only is this a great way to accumulate Gold, but you’ll also get to earn Winged Keys, a separate currency in the game to get exclusive skins.

Alternatively, completing Career challenges is a solid way to quickly earn Gold in the game. Unlike daily and weekly challenges, which are refreshed after a certain period, these challenges are permanent.

Hence, you can always pick them up anytime you want, as there’s no rush. Most of them are also pretty easy to complete, so make sure not to miss out on those.

What can you buy with Gold?

Gold can be used to purchase cosmetics in the Market tab. Aside from victory celebrations, brooms, and other accessories, you’ll also be able to use it to get these bundles:

Hermione Granger bundle (1,650 gold)

Weasley Twins bundle (1,150 gold)

If collecting cosmetics is your thing, then you also don’t want to miss out on grabbing Harry Potter Quidditch Champions Twitch Drops while you still can.