How to get free Pokemon Sitting Cuties plush from the Pokemon Center

The Pokemon Center is giving away free plushes! Here’s how to grab one of the iconic Sitting Cuties plushes for no charge.

If you’re a Pokemon fan, you likely know a thing or two about having to ‘catch ‘em all’. Whether you’re into the video games, a longtime collector of the trading card game, or newly addicted to Pokemon TCG Pocket, the urge to snap up all the mons probably burns deep within you.

Of course, for some fans, cardboard and pixels aren’t enough and the Pokemon Company caters to these desires too. There is a veritable horde of Pokemon plushes and collectors of all things cuddly can ring in the new year with a pretty sweet deal.

The Pokemon Center is currently giving away free Pokemon Plushes from the Sitting Cuties range. Here’s how to snap one up before they’re gone.

How to get a free Pokemon Sitting Cuties plush

To get ahold of a free Pokemon Sitting cutties plush from the Pokemon Center, all you need to do is update your email address for the store. There’s a catch though, this offer appears to only be available for people with an existing Pokemon Center account who are signed up to receive marketing emails.

The store is updating its systems which will stop existing customers from receiving marketing emails. If you re-register your email address and opt in to marketing emails by January 15, 2025, you’ll receive a code for one free Pokemon Plush from the Sitting Cuties collection.

The Pokemon Company/Twitter: Wario64

These free-standing plushes are usually valued at $16.99 (USD) at full price so it’s a pretty good bargain if you’re willing to clog your inbox. The range includes crowd favorites like Greninja and Infernape, as well as Pokemon for those of more niche tastes like Klefki and Cryogonal.

This means there’s good incentive for any Pokemon fan to try and snap up one of these codes. The Pokemon Center has warned that stock may go quickly so if you’re hoping to get ahold of a popular plush, it might be worth checking your email.