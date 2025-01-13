Monster Hunter Wilds players can claim some free items like Mega Potions, Dust of Life, Well-Done Steaks, and more ahead of its launch.

While Monster Hunter Wilds players are currently waiting to delve into the second beta ahead of the game’s February 28 release, Capcom has teamed up with Niantic, the devs behind the ever-popular Monster Hunter Now mobile game to give out free rewards.

The items on offer are aimed at helping Hunters stave off brutal attacks from Wilds’ monster roster and will give you an early advantage in your Wilds adventure. So, if you’re wondering how you can claim free Mega Potions and some stamina-boosting Well-Done Steaks, then our guide has you covered.

From February 3rd, 2025, at 9 am until March 31st, 2025, at 11:59 pm (local time), Monster Hunter Now players will be able to on limited-time quests that include slaying large monsters to obtain Monster Hunter Wilds rewards.

All rewards

Thankfully, Niantic has revealed all the free items you’ll be able to redeem via the free Monster Hunter Wilds Gift Code:

1x Mega Potion

1x Dust of Life

1x Energy Drink

1x Well-Done Steak

1x Dash Juice

Mega Potions enable you to heal a considerable amount of health and are a direct upgrade to the game’s regular potions. Meanwhile, Dust of Life enables you to heal multiple hunters, which makes it particularly useful when you’re playing in a group.

Both the Well-Done Steak and Energy Drink are tailored around boosting your stamina bar, enabling you to sprint and charge weapons like the Hammer for longer periods. Adding to this is the Dash Juice, which raises the stamina bar and has the bonus of reducing your stamina depletion for a time.

How to redeem Monster Hunter Wilds gift code

To redeem your Monster Hunter Wilds gift code on Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, you’ll need to follow the steps outlined below:

Complete the designated quests in Monster Hunter Now. Tap on “Gift Code” on the Hunter menu to generate a gift code. Enter the code on the code entry screen for the selected platform to claim your bonus items in Monster Hunter Wilds.

It’s important to note, that the gift codes will be issued and can be used on their respective platforms starting Friday, February 28th, 2025.

Now that you know how to get some free items in Monster Hunter Wilds, be sure to check out how you can join the next beta and all the monsters that will be coming to the game at launch.