How to get free Monster Hunter Wilds collab armor & Seikret layered outfit

Monster Hunter Wilds is getting an official collab with a free-to-play mobile game, allowing players to claim a free Seikret Rider outfit, Hope layered armor, and more free rewards.

While Monster Hunter Wilds players are gearing up for the second open beta on February 6, the devs behind Monster Hunter Now have announced their first collab with Capcom’s eagerly-anticipated game.

This exciting news comes just weeks after Niantic revealed that Monster Hunter Now players could get a free Monster Hunter Wilds Gift Code that can be used to claim Potions, Well-Done Steaks, and Dust of Life.

While these items will undoubtedly be helpful when it comes to hunting Wilds’ toothy roster, many players had hoped for some cosmetic rewards. Well, Niantic has now revealed just that – giving MHN players the chance to snag a free Seikret Rider outfit, Hope layered outfit, and more.

Capcom / Niantic

From February 28, 2025, at 9 am until March 31, 2025, at 11:59 pm (local time), Monster Hunter Now players will be able to complete MH Wilds Collab Event Quests. During the event, Chatacabra from Monster Hunter Wilds will start appearing in desert habitats after completing a limited-time Urgent Quest.

All rewards







Niantic has revealed all the free items you’ll be able to get in the Monster Hunter Wilds collab, which we’ve listed below:

Exclusive Seikret Rider layered outfit

Monster materials including a Wyvern Gem Shard

Weapon Refining Parts

Armor Refining Parts

Zenny

How to get Monster Hunter Wilds Hope weapon & outfit

To unlock the MH Wilds Hope weapon and Hope Layered outfit, you’ll need to get exclusive Hope Tickets. These can be claimed as Supply Items when logging in during the following times:

Supply Items 5: Available from February 28, at 9:00 a.m. (local time) . Hope Weapon Forging Ticket x 12 / Exclusive Hope layered outfit / Item Box Expansion x 500.

Available from .

Now that you know how to get some free Monster Hunter Wilds items in Monster Hunter Now, be sure to check out how you can join the next beta and all the monsters that will be coming to the game at launch.