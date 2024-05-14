Gaming

How to get experience quickly in Marvel Rivals: Tips to farm EXP

Liam Ho
Marvel Rivals charactersNetEase Games

NetEase’s new hero shooter Marvel Rivals has been making waves on the internet and features everyone’s favorite superheroes battling it out. Here are the best tips and tricks to gain experience as fast as possible.

Gaining experience in NetEase’s Marvel Rivals is vitally important, as it’ll net you a heap of rewards. The Closed Alpha in May 2024 was proof of this, rewarding you with an additional invite code and securing you a spot in the upcoming closed beta later this year.

The live version of the game will mirror a similar sentiment, with plenty of items up for grabs if you reach certain levels. So, if you’re looking to grind out those levels quickly, we’ve got you covered.

Farming experience in Marvel Rivals

The best way to farm experience in Marvel Rivals is to queue for practice matches against AI. The difficulty doesn’t matter, and you’ll still earn the same amount of XP as you would in Quick Play.

You won’t be able to complete daily or weekly missions that explicitly state quick play while doing this, but you can still earn mission progress while playing in AI matches.

Practicing against AI also lets you test out different heroes and understand the game a bit better while earning XP at the same rate you would as quick play.

However, there are certain stats that will net you more XP per match. Getting kills, playing objectives, dealing damage, supporting allies, and winning all contribute to the amount of experience you receive at the end of each game.

Because of this, it’s a good idea to pick heroes who can score kills or assists, as they’ll grant you more experience than others.

