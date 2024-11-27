How to get every ending in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has a branching narrative that can lead the player in several different directions throughout the main story. All of that has an effect on how the ending plays out, with four potential conclusions to this bleak tale.

Though many of the decisions you make will have some effect on the future, particularly in side quests, most don’t directly affect the ending.

That said, there are several key points along the way that you’ll need to look out for and respond to accordingly if you want to get a certain ending. In particular, the quests you’ll need to be aware of are:

Subtle Matter

Dangerous Liaisons

The Last Wish

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know to bend Stalker 2 to your will and get it to tell its story exactly as you see fit.

Major story spoilers ahead.

Stalker 2 endings and choices explained

Strelok takes control

Strelok is one of the most legendary figures in the entire Stalker franchise, even serving as the protagonist in Shadow of Chernobyl. Reappearing once again in Stalker 2, the ending where he takes control of the Zone is one of the more interesting outcomes. Here’s how to get it:

Subtle Matter: When Skif is caught by Scar in Orbita Station during this quest, you will have two options. Select “Life is for the living” to move closer to the Strelok ending.

When Skif is caught by Scar in Orbita Station during this quest, you will have two options. Dangerous Liaisons: When Skif is caught, once again, by Korshunov, the leader of The Ward, select “Escape” to avoid the ending that favors his faction.

When Skif is caught, once again, by Korshunov, the leader of The Ward, The Last Wish: After you head out into the Red Forest and confront the doctor for the final time, you’ll have to select “Fire” to lock in the Strelok ending.

The Ward destroys the Zone

The Ward, though a little bit stiff in their approach, do have some reasonable points to make when it comes to how the Zone is being handled. In fact, depending on your opinion of the organization, this may be one of the objectively better endings.

In it, The Ward essentially destroys the Zone and tempers the violent anomalous energy found inside. The only potential drawback is the fact that control is ceded to the government, and who knows what they’ll do with it next.

Subtle Matter: Once again, when Skif is caught by Scar in Orbita Station, you will still need to select “Life is for the living,” this time to avoid the Spark ending.

Once again, when Skif is caught by Scar in Orbita Station, you will still need to this time to avoid the Spark ending. Dangerous Liaisons: When Skif is caught by Korshunov, the leader of The Ward, this time, you’ll want to select “I’m not your enemy” to lock in the ending that favors his faction.

Scar and Spark pursue the Shining

Perhaps the most bizarre ending of all, this set of decisions sees Scar enter the pod to enable the dream state of the Shining. If you’re feeling particularly outlandish, this may be the one you want to go for, so here’s what you need to do:

Subtle Matter: In a nice change from the previous two outcomes, you’ll want to go in a different direction during the Subtle Matter quest. Select “Eternal Spring” as the first step towards this ending.

In a nice change from the previous two outcomes, you’ll want to go in a different direction during the Subtle Matter quest. Dangerous Liaisons: From here, you must select “Escape” to avoid getting drawn into The Ward’s machinations and lock in the Spark ending.

Kaimanov completes Project Y

This ending is likely to prove to be the least popular and it follows a similar route to the Scar/Spark ending above. The only difference comes in your response to The Last Wish Quest, where you’ll need to do the following.

The Last Wish: Go into the Red Forest and confront the Doctor for the final time, selecting “Lower the gun” to spare his life and lock in the frankly upsetting Kaimanov ending.

That’s all there is to know about the various endings in Stalker 2 and how to get them. Make sure to check out our guide to making money in the Zone, or picking up the ammo you’ll need to take out those pesky mutants.