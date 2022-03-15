How to get Dr Disrespect’s Midnight Society Founders Pass NFT

First details have started to emerge about Dr Disrespect’s new game, from his studio Midnight Society, and that includes an official Founders Pass NFT. But what exactly is it, and how do you get one?

For those uninitiated with the world of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), they can be pretty confusing. How do you buy them? Where do you keep them? Most importantly, why do we need them?

While the gaming community has typically been very pessimistic about NFTs, Dr Disrespect is integrating them into the upcoming, as-yet-unnamed game in his own way.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Midnight Society Founders Pass NFT.

What is the Midnight Society Founders Pass NFT?

As explained on their website, you enter the Midnight Society as a member of the Claws, combatants in the games produced within the society.

“We call this exclusive echelon of Claws, the Variants,” the blog post says. “Variants are active participants in the development of the games and receive early access to the game before it’s fully playable, and the ability to join development decision-making processes – among many other perks.”

Minting a Founders Pass will grant players a specific Variant profile picture, which vary in rarity, and can be traded and collected on open marketplaces. It also grants owners the following benefits:

One-of-a-kind Midnight Society call sign and VisorCortex that you own.

Early access to game builds and weapons tests.

Voting rights on game features.

Exclusive access to studio events.

First dibs on merchandise and future VisorCortex drops.

Early access to Industry Guilds via The Eyes.

Midnight Society Founders Pass: Steps & cost

If you’re interested in the above, and getting ahead in the Two-Time’s upcoming competitive shooter, you’ll want to invest in the Founders Pass. Here’s what you have to do:

Sign up or login to Midnight Society (you’ll get a Day Zero patch added to your wallet immediately). This will create a dedicated Midnight Society wallet for you. Once logged in, select ‘Begin your Founders Journey’ and read the details. When you’re done checking out what it’s all about, select ‘Claim Your Existence’. Answer the questions asked. After getting through the questions, approved accounts will be able to purchase a Founders Pass for $50 USD.

There will only be 10,000 Founders Passes available, so while you’ll have to be lucky to get the chance, you’ll want to make sure you fill out your details to stay ahead.

The mint date for the Founders Pass has not yet been revealed.