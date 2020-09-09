How to get Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox for free - sort of

Thanks to a new deal between Rockstar energy drinks, Cyberpunk 2077 and Microsoft, fans will be able to get their hands on a free copy of the game...if they jump through a few major hoops.

After an insanely long development cycle that included an announcement in 2012 and a re-announcement during E3 2018, Cyberpunk 2077 is nearly upon players. With the release only a little more than two months out, it's no surprise that the developers are already ramping up marketing for the game.

Advertisement

One such piece of marketing is that of a new deal between Rockstar energy drinks, Xbox and CD Projekt Red, which allows fans to purchase special Cyberpunk 2077-themed drinks in order to win prizes, including Xbox gift cards. With it, you'll be able to get a free game simply by buying these cans. Here's everything you need to know.

What prizes are available with the Cyberpunk 2077-themed cans?

Players will have a chance to win Cyberpunk-themed gear, including jackets, hats, headsets and more. The grand prize for the competition is a custom real-life muscle car, inspired by the Quadra Type-66 featured in the game.

Advertisement

Read more: CD Projekt Red dev responds to Cyberpunk 2077 download size concerns

In addition, players will also be able to unlock a digital tie-in comic series titled "Where's Johnny," and every can will include a $1 Xbox gift card code. Yes, you read that right: every can will include a $1 code that can be used on the Xbox store.

Rockstar Energy, CD Projekt Red, and Xbox celebrate the upcoming release of @CyberpunkGame with special edition cans, exclusive rewards, and game-inspired prizes for a limited time. Win big with every can! https://t.co/lQpLcJnu2T (U.S. only) — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) September 8, 2020

How do I get my free copy of Cyberpunk 2077?

This is the part where it gets a bit complicated. You won't just be able to simply redeem a free copy of the game, you'll have to do a bit of work. Specifically, you'll have to buy 60 cans of the Cyberpunk-themed Rockstar energy drinks.

Go to 2077.rockstarenergy.com Create an account at the top of the screen Enter the code found on your Rockstar energy drink in the box Your Xbox gift card codes will appear on the left side of the following screen

After that, you should have $60 of credits to spend on your Xbox account, which can be used to redeem any game, including Cyberpunk 2077. You won't be able to get more than $60, however, as that's the cap per account.

Advertisement

Prices for the cans vary depending on where you're located, however, generally speaking, each can costs anywhere between $1.25 and $2.00, meaning 60 cans could cost you around $75 to $120. It's currently unknown if you'll be able to buy the cans in bulk.