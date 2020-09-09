How to get Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox for free - sort of

Thanks to a new deal between Rockstar energy drinks, Cyberpunk 2077 and Microsoft, fans will be able to get their hands on a free copy of the game...if they jump through a few major hoops.
After an insanely long development cycle that included an announcement in 2012 and a re-announcement during E3 2018, Cyberpunk 2077 is nearly upon players. With the release only a little more than two months out, it's no surprise that the developers are already ramping up marketing for the game.
One such piece of marketing is that of a new deal between Rockstar energy drinks, Xbox and CD Projekt Red, which allows fans to purchase special Cyberpunk 2077-themed drinks in order to win prizes, including Xbox gift cards. With it, you'll be able to get a free game simply by buying these cans. Here's everything you need to know.
What prizes are available with the Cyberpunk 2077-themed cans?
Players will have a chance to win Cyberpunk-themed gear, including jackets, hats, headsets and more. The grand prize for the competition is a custom real-life muscle car, inspired by the Quadra Type-66 featured in the game.
In addition, players will also be able to unlock a digital tie-in comic series titled "Where's Johnny," and every can will include a $1 Xbox gift card code. Yes, you read that right: every can will include a $1 code that can be used on the Xbox store.
Rockstar Energy, CD Projekt Red, and Xbox celebrate the upcoming release of @CyberpunkGame with special edition cans, exclusive rewards, and game-inspired prizes for a limited time. Win big with every can! https://t.co/lQpLcJnu2T (U.S. only)
— Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) September 8, 2020
How do I get my free copy of Cyberpunk 2077?
This is the part where it gets a bit complicated. You won't just be able to simply redeem a free copy of the game, you'll have to do a bit of work. Specifically, you'll have to buy 60 cans of the Cyberpunk-themed Rockstar energy drinks.
- Go to 2077.rockstarenergy.com
- Create an account at the top of the screen
- Enter the code found on your Rockstar energy drink in the box
- Your Xbox gift card codes will appear on the left side of the following screen
After that, you should have $60 of credits to spend on your Xbox account, which can be used to redeem any game, including Cyberpunk 2077. You won't be able to get more than $60, however, as that's the cap per account.
Prices for the cans vary depending on where you're located, however, generally speaking, each can costs anywhere between $1.25 and $2.00, meaning 60 cans could cost you around $75 to $120. It's currently unknown if you'll be able to buy the cans in bulk.