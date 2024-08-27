How to get Credits fast in Star Wars: Outlaws

Credits are the key to accessing just about everything in Star Wars: Outlaws. From unlocking new equipment to upgrading the Trailblazer, you’ll always need to a surplus. So here’s how you can start piling up Credits as quickly as possible.

Credits rule everything around me. Much like the real world, you can’t get very far in Outlaws without some money to your name. Almost everything in the game revolves around Credits to some degree, be it mission rewards or bribes, it’s always better to have than not have.

While you’ll naturally amass a decent haul, you might be left in a few tricky spots throughout your playthrough. Naturally, you’ll be wondering how you can turn your luck around.

So if you’re in need of Credits, and fast too, here’s the quick rundown on how to get your hands on more right away.

Best ways to get credits fast in Star Wars: Outlaws

Sell all your valuables

Like most open-world games, your inventory is going to be padded out with junk in no time. Thankfully in Outlaws, your junk is another’s treasure.

Ubisoft While others may be born into luxury, Kay has to earn her keep in a less-than-friendly galaxy.

Regardless of what activity you might be in the middle of, it always pays to take extra time to explore. Head down that other hallway, veer off in the opposite direction, open every door you come across. There’s bound to be plenty to pick up in almost every single room, so get to spamming that interact button and collect it all.

The next time you’re in a safe town or even just near a trader out in the wild, you can hit one button to sell off all your non-essential items. In doing so, you’re often raking in a few thousand credits per visit, making this arguably the most effective way to gather up Credits.

Better yet, you can improve the return rate with some Experts that’ll give you a 10% bonus when selling off items on the market.

Complete tons of optional content

Next up is to blitz through plenty of bonus content. While the main missions are certainly fun, they don’t offer up much in terms of rewards. That’s where optional content comes into play, be it Contracts, Syndicate missions, or the like.

Every bit of bonus content you complete comes with some amount of Credits as a reward. In some missions, you’re even given a choice to betray certain factions and in turn, score yourself a bigger pay day. Use these opportunities wisely to pile up the funds.

Ubisoft Try to boost your standings with each Syndicate to save yourself Credits at certain merchants too.

There’s no particular bit of content that rewards more than anything else, but if you’re just looking for quick hits, Contracts are likely your best bet. These smaller missions can be played endlessly, meaning you can farm them for as long as you like to get the Credits you desire.

Gambling when it counts

Last but not least is to gamble, but only when it really counts. There’s no use wasting your Credits hoping to get rich on fathier races. Instead, bide your time. Throughout the game, you’ll come across various opportunities to make a quick buck. Sometimes datapads spill the beans on the next winner. Use these moments to your advantage and bet as much as you can on the rigged results.

Beyond that, there’s always Sabacc to fall back on. Later in the game, you’ll have a wide range of cheats to help swing odds in your favor, so it’s effectively free money if you play your cards right.

Ubisoft You can score big with a huge Sabacc pot, especially on high-roller tables.

Use all three of these methods and in due time, you’ll have tens of thousands of Credits to your name in Star Wars: Outlaws.