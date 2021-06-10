How to get Control for free on PC through Epic Games Store - Dexerto

The mind-bending action-adventure game, Control can now be claimed for free via the Epic Games Store. Here’s how you can get your hands on this hit supernatural title.

Remedy Entertainment has teamed up with Epic Games and is giving players the chance to grab Control for free. The game sees players take on the role of protagonist Jesse Faden – a woman with powerful psychokinetic powers. During the course of the game, you’ll discover clues behind the strange disappearance of your brother and the supernatural powers at play in the game’s world.

Fight through droves of ominous enemies, level up your skills to unleash devastating psychic powers, and use your environment as a deadly weapon. Those that enjoy third-person action games with a heavy emphasis on story, will definitely want to add this title to their collection. Here’s how you can claim the latest Epic Games Store free title.

Advertisement

How to get Control on Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store enables players to claim a free game each week, making it one of the best places for PC gamers to build up their ever-growing game library.

Claiming your free copy of Control is incredibly easy, so simply follow the instructions below to add it to your collection.

Related News

Download the Epic Game Store app.

Make an Epic Games account or log in to an existing one.

Click on the ‘Store’ section.

Scroll down to the ‘Free Games’ section.

Click on Control and hit ‘Claim’.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be able to play Control completely free of charge.

Make sure you tell your friends and check back each week to see what the next mystery game will be.