How to get Clay in Stardew Valley: All recipes & requirements

Stardew Valley’s open-ended country-life RPG requires you to collect various resources including clay for multiple tasks in the game, so here’s exactly how to get it and the recipes that it’s used for.

Clay can be used in a variety of ways in Stardew Valley, and as such, is an important resource for you to know how you can collect it. From crafting items and constructing buildings, to paying in clay to begin certain quests, there are plenty of uses for this specific resource in the game.

That being said, collecting clay in the game can be a little tricky unless you know how and where to find it, so read on to find out everything clay-related that you’ll need to help you get started in Pelican Town.

How to get clay in Stardew Valley

There are quite a few different methods in Stardew Valley by which you can get clay. These methods include:

Digging up Dirt , Sand , or Artifact Spots .

, , or . Mining Clay Nodes at the Ginger Island Dig Site.

at the Ginger Island Dig Site. Cracking open Geodes .

. As a gift from Jas or Vincent at the Feast of the Winter Star.

Recipes that use clay in Stardew Valley

Although clay is not the rarest resource in the game, the item does have quite a few uses in certain recipes. These include:

Making quality retaining soil.

Crafting garden pots, brick floors, kegs, fiber seeds, deluxe retaining soil, bone mill, and a silo.

As an orange dye for tailoring.

Required in exchange for Fish Pond quests.

Below, we’ve listed all of the recipes that clay is used for, along with all of the ingredients and requirements you’ll need to get them:

Item Ingredients Requirements Quality Retaining Soil 1 Clay, 3 Stones Reach farming Level 7 Garden Pot 1 Clay, 10 Stones, 1 Refined Quartz Received from Evelyn after completing the Greenhouse quest Brick Floor 2 Clay, 5 Stones Purchased at the Carpenter’s Shop Fiber Seeds 1 Clay, 1 Mixed Seeds, 5 Sap Special order from Linus Deluxe Retaining Soil 1 Clay, 5 Stones, 3 Fiber Purchased at the Island Trader for 50 Cinder Shards Bone Mill 3 Clay, 10 Bone Fragments, 20 Stones Special order from Gunther Silo Building 100g, 100 Stones, 10 Clay, 5 Copper bars Purchased at the Carpenter’s Shop Dyed Shirt 1 Cloth, 1 Clay Using the sewing machine inside Emily and Haley’s house

Which Stardew Valley characters dislike clay?

While you can use clay as a gift for certain Stardew Valley characters, there are quite a few NPCs who dislike receiving it as a gift.

These characters include:

Alex

Caroline

Clint

Demetrius

Dwarf

Elliott

Emily

Gus

Harvey

Jodi

Kent

Krobus

Leah

Leo

Lewis

Linus

Maru

Pam

Penny

Pierre

Robin

Sam

Sandy

Shane

Willy

Wizard

Abigail

Evelyn

George

Haley

Jas

Marnie

Sebastian

Vincent

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about collecting clay in Stardew Valley.

