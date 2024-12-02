How to get classic PlayStation start up screens on PS5

On December 2, PlayStation 5 consoles got a big update that allowed users to throw things back to where they first started, adding home screens from all the classic PlayStation consoles you’ve loved over the years.

For many, they first fell in love with gaming through the PlayStation, whether it was way back in the 1990’s with the PS1, the PS2 which remains the best selling console to this day, or even later on with the PS4.

With each of those consoles came unique designs, animations, screens, and more, and players love to reminisce about different aspects of the experience, such as the startup screen, the sounds that they made, or anything in between.

Now, to celebrate the console’s 30th Anniversary, PlayStation 5 players can now get a taste of nostalgia through their new console thanks to new settings added in.

New throwback PlayStation settings

Here’s what you need to do to utilize the new nostalgic screens and settings on PS5:

Boot up your PlayStation 5 console. You should be met with a prompt to restart the console, which you should agree to. If you don’t have this, the update might already be done. Once the console restarts, you’ll get a screen confirming that “we’ve added a few touches to take you on a journey through PlayStation history.” Press ‘Next’ until you get to the Settings option. Open Settings. Select ‘Appearance and Sound’. Choose whichever sound and appearance you want. The options are: 30th Anniversary

PlayStation

PlayStation 2

PlayStation 3

PlayStation 4 Once selected, your console’s home screen and certain sounds will change to match whichever you selected.

If your console doesn’t ask you to restart, and it has already updated, you can simply go into Settings then ‘PlayStation 30th Anniversary’ should be at the very top. Select this to make your changes.











As stated in the settings, these options are only available for a limited time, though how long this limited time is for isn’t quite clear.

Already there are calls to make these options permanent, so with any luck, they may not be limited time for much longer.