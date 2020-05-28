How to get Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for free on PC

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is currently available for free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time, and we've got everything you need to know on how to get it on PC.

Borderlands is one of the more popular series in video games history, and you can now get two of its critically acclaimed titles for free. On May 28, Epic Games revealed that The Handsome Collection would be made available at no cost to everyone who wants to download it on PC.

The collection includes Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 2, as well as all of the accompanying bonus add-on content, which adds additional hundreds of hours of gameplay.

Combined, The Handsome Collection is priced at $59.99, but you can download it right now for free by visiting the Epic Games Store and clicking the yellow 'GET' button next to the game's description.

This sale won't last for long, however; as they've done with most past games, Epic are only making this deal available for a single week, which means it will expire on Thursday, June 4 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

Released in 2014, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel features a story that takes place between the events of the first two games – Borderlands and Borderlands 2. In this game, players get to see how Handsome Jack rose to power while getting to play as four of his henchmen: Athena the Gladiator, Wilhelm the Enforcer, Nisha the Lawbringer, and the robot Claptrap, "the Fragtrap."

Borderlands 2, which made its highly-anticipated debut back in 2012, picks up the story following the first game of the series. There were five DLC campaigns released that add on to the game's story, as well as two additional characters, all of which come as part of The Handsome Collection.

PC spec requirements

Here are both the minimum and recommended specifications in order to run these games on your PC.

The Handsome Collection is the latest in a recent series of games that Epic have been making free as a surprise. They've been releasing free titles for a while now, ever since their PC Launcher made its debut back in December of 2018, but they would always announce the games ahead of time.

However, starting with Grand Theft Auto V a few weeks ago and Civilization V after that, they've been keeping the deals a mystery and waiting until the day of to announce which games will be free.