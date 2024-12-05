Bling is a vital resource in Infinity Nikki, allowing you to buy new clothes, unlock ability outfits or take part in the free version of the gacha, the Wish-O-Matic. That being said, outfits aren’t cheap, so you’ll need plenty of Bling along your journey.

Style isn’t cheap, and that goes for Infinity Nikki too, which often requires players to spend tens of thousands of Bling to grab that adorable dress or S-tier hairstyle for your next Style Challenge. As such, it’s vital you’re always looking to grab as much as you can.

So, if you’re looking to ensure you always have enough Bling, or want to know the most efficient way to get rich quickly, here’s how to get Bling in Infinity Nikki.

How to get Bling

There are a few ways to get hold of Bling in Infinity Nikki, each with varying degrees of efficiency. However, it’s worth noting, that the best way to get Bling is to simply enjoy the game, but a few techniques will ensure you grab more for less work.

Level up

The first way to get bling is to level up your Mira Level. This is Nikki’s primary level, as opposed to the Compendium or the Stylist Level.

Dexerto / Papergames

Once you reach a new Level you’ll unlock various resources, and Bling will be one of them. The levels and the Bling they grant you begin at 6,000 for the first five levels, then increase by 500 Bling for the next five levels, and so on, until you get to level 100 which grants players 13,500 Bling.

Complete Daily Wishes

While leveling up does grant you some Bling, the amount isn’t anything to consistently work towards. For that, you’ll want to complete the Daily Wishes. If you complete enough tasks and unlock all five rewards, you’ll be entitled to around 20,000 Bling, which is enough to buy two items of clothing, or one pull on the Surprise-O-Matic.

Dexerto / Papergames

Daily Wishes refresh at 4:00 every day, so if you work towards these tasks, you’re entitled to all that Bling daily – which isn’t too bad considering you only need to catch three insects, gather five plants, or other simple tasks.

Redeem free codes

In case you need Bling fast, Infinity Nikki also has a variety of codes for you to redeem, often offering Bling along with Threads of Purity, Crystals, and more.

These are incredibly simple and don’t require you to do any farming, quests, or complete tasks. Instead, you just copy and paste a code in and grab those free Blings.

For more information on the current codes and how to redeem them, be sure to check out our guide.

Fastest way to earn Bling

By far, the fastest way to earn Bling in Infinity Nikki is to complete the game’s missions. Main missions can offer you up to 15,000 Bling in the early stages and simple World quests will offer similar rewards, mostly over 10,000 Bling.

Dexerto / Papergames

Of course, not all quests will offer you Bling, but for the most part, you can guarantee these will grant you a substantial reward.

As such, we suggest looking at your quests in the Pear-Pal and completing as many as you can, shortly after, you’ll be able to afford the clothes you need. On top of this, completing the quests will help level you up, and will likely aid your Daily Wishes too, so you’ll get the best of both worlds and gain all the Bling to boot.

So, that’s how to get Bling with ease in Infinity Nikki. While you’re working your way to becoming as rich of a Stylist as you can, be sure to check out the game’s current Banner, and the current event, in case there are some extra outfits you just have to grab.