How to get Backstage Passes in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5’s Backstage Passes make your glorious victories ever sweeter, so here’s everything you need to know about them.

Flying over from the grey skies of Scotland to the sunny shores of Mexico, Xbox Game Studios have finally launched Forza Horizon 5 onto the Xbox Series S|X. Able to fully harness the power of next-gen gaming, the latest entry to the franchise has proved worthy enough to keep the tank full. With plenty of new and existing features to explore, one of them is the inclusion of the Backstage Pass.

Useful to acquire some of the game‘s best vehicles, here’s what you need to know about them in Forza Horizon 5.

How to get Forza Horizon 5’s Backstage Passes

Originally introduced through update 28 in Forza Horizon 4, the Backstage Pass was a late addition during Horizon 4’s content cycle. While the pass hasn’t yet appeared within Forza Horizon 5, we do have a clear indicator of how they will be implemented into the game.

While the selection of cars initial in Horizon 5 is enough to get by, you’ll no doubt want to acquire some serious horsepower in your collection. By completing events on the festival playlist, you can begin to collect Backstage Passes.

How to use Backstage Passes

Once you’ve got a few Backstage Passes under your belt, if Horizon 5 follows suit like its predecessor, you’ll want to head over to the Horizon Backstage area when this is designated near the Horizon Festival in-game.

From here, you’ll be able to access a votable menu with different vehicle selections. With featured launches to bring sleek cars into the game, players will vote for which one appeals the most. Not long after, this car will soon be available to purchase yourself.

Once the developers have officially announced the location of Horizon Backstage within Forza Horizon 5, be sure to check in with us as we provide you with the best information to dive into. In the meantime, there is plenty to uncover with your racing adventures:

