How to get and use Memory Crystal Shards in Honkai Star Rail

There can never be enough currencies in Honkai Star Rail – that’s why version 3.0 brings a new one that’s specific to the new world, Amphoreus.

If you’re here, your Memory Crystal Shards are probably piling up in your pockets and you’re wondering where you can actually spend them. Alternatively, maybe you ran into a particular someone that trades MCS and can’t figure out where to get them.

In either case, here’s everything you need to know about Memory Crystal Shards as you embark your journey in 3.0.

How to get Memory Crystal Shards







Memory Crystals Shards are a currency you can obtain by exploring Amphoreus and completing side quests in Okhema.

By using the Rewind ability to restore broken pillars or artifacts or completing certain side quests, you’ll obtain Memory Crystal Shards.

The best way to farm Memory Crystals Shards is to interact with random NPCs and complete their quests, complete riddles from Verax Leo, and help Living Flames of Greorio by feeding them the correct item. All these activities will reward you with at least one Memory Crystal Shard.

Where to use Memory Crystal Shards







You can spend your Memory Crystal Shards in Janus’ Steed shop or exchange them to Garmentmaker to point out the locations of nymphs.

Janus’ Steed is a Trojan Horse-looking NPC that sells Mysterious Gifts, Recipes, and Albums.

Garmentmaker is a mannequin looking NPC who’ll take your Crystal Shards in and reveal Nymph locations in return.

Garmentmaker reveals the Nymph’s locations with extreme detail, teleporting you to the exact location where it’s hiding and placing an in-world waymarker you can follow. That said, you can just follow our Nymph locations guide and save a couple of Memory Crystal Shards to spend in Janus’ Steed shop.

That’s everything you need to know about Memory Crystal Shards, but while you’re here, why not read up on the best The Herta build Honkai Star Rail 3.0 can offer?