Solo Leveling Arise: How to get Alicia Blanche SSR hunter & Witch of the Snowstorm weapon

Alicia Blanche has been added to Solo Leveling: Arise with the launch of the May 29 patch update. Here’s how you can get the new SSR hunter and her character’s exclusive SSR weapon The Witch of the Snowstorm.

Netmarble finally released its first major content update for Arise, including various new features and needed bug fixes. Despite Sung Jinwoo receiving an ice-themed SSR exclusive weapon called Skadi, the star of the show has been the French Water Mage character Alicia Blanche.

How to get Alicia Blanche SSR hunter in Solo Leveling: Arise

To get Alicia Blanche in Solo Leveling: Arise, you will need to draw the SSR hunter from the Ice Witch banner by using Rate Up Draw Tickets.

Netmarble You can draw the SSR hunter Alicia Blanche from the Ice Witch banner.

Blanche is the feature hunter in the Ice Witch Rate Up banner and therefore has the highest pull rate of 0.6%. She was released on May 29, 2024, and you will have just over 20 days to pull Blanche from the banner, which will end on June 19.

The SSR hunter, otherwise known as the Ice Witch, brings a wealth of abilities and skills that center around freezing enemies and dealing Water damage with sharp ice projectiles.

She becomes the only character capable of freezing opponents, other than the lower-ranked SR Nam Chae-Young, making her a worthwhile addition to your hunting team.

How to get The Witch of the Snowstorm SSR weapon in Solo Leveling: Arise

There are three methods you can get Alicia Blanche’s exclusive weapon in Solo Leveling: Arise. We have them listed below.

Netmarble Alicia Blanche has joined Solo Leveling: Arise with her Witch of the Snowstorm exclusive SSR weapon.

Method How to get Capsule Draw event Use Capsule Coins to draw The Witch of the Snowstorm, which has a 0.1000% pull rate and is guaranteed after you draw 100 times. Alicia Blanche Growth Tournament event Earn 1500 Points by completing missions from the Alicia Blanche Growth Tournament event to claim The Witch of the Snowstorm as a reward. Crafting Craft The Witch of the Snowstorm with 100 Alicia Blanche’s Weapon Design materials earned from the Capsule Draw event and 20,000 Gold.

The Witch of the Snowstorm increases the user’s Core Attack damage by 10%. When Blanche activates her Ice Body Armor effect while using the weapon, it increases Water damage dealt by 5% for 20 seconds. It can be advanced five times and leveled up to the max level to buff these stats even more.

We have provided all the free reward codes you can get in Solo Leveling: Arise to boost your funds and increase your chances of pulling Alicia Blanche by giving you more draws from banners.

