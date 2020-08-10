How to get access into Microsoft's Xbox xCloud beta

Microsoft is launching their xCloud service on August 11 with a beta. Here's how you can get early access to the Xbox streaming service a month before its official launch in September.

As we inch closer to the next-gen, there is still a lot we don't know about PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Microsoft, however, looks to stand out with its upcoming console's xCloud feature.

The streaming service will allow users to play their favorite games portably on Android devices. The beta for the program will go live on August 11, here's how you can get in on it early.

How to get early access into Xbox xCloud Beta

Microsoft's xCloud will make its debut on September 15th, however the company is launching a beta of the program starting August 11. Players participating will be able to play titles from Xbox Game Pass on their Android devices.

To get access to the beta, fans must already be signed up with their Game Pass Ultimate subscription. If you haven't already, you can join here. Right now, the first 30 days is $1, although it goes up to $14.99 a month after that's up.

After that, you need to go to the Google Play store and download the xCloud beta app which you can grab right here. Those with Ultimate Game Pass will be able to use the app on beta launch.

In a statement to popular publication The Verge, a Microft rep stated, “As we approach the launch of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15, we’re entering a limited beta period to ensure a smooth transition of the cloud gaming experience to the Xbox Game Pass app on Android."

It should be said that the beta will have a limited library as it's a stress test for the feature. When it launches in September, players can expect to a wider variety of options from Game Pass.

You can technically try out the beta for $1 using the first-time sign up deal, although make sure to cancel before the month runs out as the subscription payments will kick in automatically.