How to get A Total War Saga: Troy completely free

The latest installment in the Total War series will be completely free for a limited time for players from the Epic Games store right when it launches, and you don't want to miss your chance at this deal while it's around.

A Total War Saga: Troy is the second of Creative Assembly's TW Saga series, following Thrones of Brittania. The aptly-named game will take players back to the mythic Trojan War, allowing them to control either Spartan or Trojan-allied factions.

This will be the first Total War game in a long time to not be initially featured on Steam: Instead, CA has switched over to the Epic Games store as their platform of choice. The title will eventually be available from Valve's storefront, but not until Summer 2021. If you get it on the Epic Games store though, you can still play it in Steam before then.

To celebrate the move, or perhaps to incentivize players to try the game out, CA is offering A Total War Saga: Troy completely free to all players on the Epic Games store for 24 hours starting at 9 AM EST on August 13.

So, if you're looking for a new game to try out over the weekend, you'll have until 9 AM EST on August 14 to grab Troy completely free from the Epic Games store.

The Trojan War might be the most famous conflict in history, with humans talking about it since at least Homer wrote about it in the Iliad. CA is now bringing their own take on the time period by "blending myth and reality," according to developers.

This doesn't mean we'll see actual cyclops units charging down the battlefield, but we have seen previews of soldiers that are actually very large people dressed up as various creatures, including the infamous Minotaur.

When you think of Troy, what most likely comes to mind is the Trojan Horse the Greeks used to sneak into the city and eventually break its defenses. While we haven't seen any shots of the mythical siege engine from gameplay footage yet, making a game about the Trojan War and not including the horse in some way doesn't seem like an oversight CA would make.

Mark your calendars and set your alarms for August 13 at 9 AM EST to grab A Total War Saga: Troy from the Epic Games store without paying a cent. Even if you've never played a game from the Total War series before, there's no reason not to pick up a free game.