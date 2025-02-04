Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has a huge map to explore, and running around on foot is both time-consuming and dangerous. You’ll want to get one as soon as possible and luckily, your trusty steed Pebbles is available for free.

After you get ambushed by the lake, you’ll be dropped into the medieval open world without armor, weapons, your faithful hound, or your horse.

Like the first game, quests will take you all over the map, and when you’re weighed down by your armor, it’s going to take a very long time. You’ll also have a tough time escaping bandit ambushes on foot and will run out of inventory space quickly, so getting a horse should be a top priority.

Article continues after ad

You could risk stealing one, but more than likely, you’ll upset the locals and find yourself in the stocks or worse. The game doesn’t tell you where to go, but luckily, Pebbles has been found and if you’re convincing enough, the owner will give him back to you.

Article continues after ad

Where to find your horse in KCD2

Pebbles can be found at the stable in Semine. You’ll find Semine directly south-west of Troskowitz and south of Zhelejov so you won’t have any trouble getting there.

Article continues after ad

The stable is in front of the fort at the east of the town so it’s hard to miss. Head there, and you’ll find the horse trader out front.

There are two ways to get Pebbles back – buy him for 160 groschen or convince the trader to give him back to you.









I didn’t find convincing the trader too difficult, but to give yourself the best chance, make sure Henry’s clean with good quality clothes, as you don’t want to get off on the wrong foot.

Article continues after ad

If you’ve found Mutt already, you can also activate the Charming Companion Perk in the Houndsmaster category, which gives you +3 Charisma when your dog’s with you. If you fail and are short of groschen, you can check out how to earn money fast.

Article continues after ad

With Pebbles now yours, make sure you open your inventory to equip the saddle and bridle. These are poor quality, so if you have the cash to spare, you can head to the saddler at the west end of Semine for an upgrade.

Article continues after ad

Not only will you get around the map much quicker, but you can also store items on Pebbles, massively increasing your carry weight. Now, anything you loot from dead enemies can go straight to your horse to be sold for a tidy profit.