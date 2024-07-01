How to get a free Fantasia in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Final Fantasy XIV is celebrating the launch of the newest expansion Dawntrail by giving all players a free bottle of Fantasia, allowing them to change their character’s race and appearance for free. Here’s how to grab it for yourself.

Dawntrail has been released for Square Enix’s MMO Final Fantasy XIV. The new expansion brings six new zones, two new classes, a new story, and much more. Dawntrail has also introduced a graphical update to the MMO, bringing the visual quality of the decade-year-old game up to higher standards.

As a fitting celebration for this new graphical update, developers are providing players with their own bottle of Fantasia. Looking to grab your own? Here’s how.

What is Fantasia in Final Fantasy XIV?

Fantasia is a consumable item that allows the user to edit their character. This means race, gender, height, and even more features, allowing them to completely transform into someone new.

Normally this item is only obtained via the online store Mog Station, but the devs are giving one away for free with Dawntrail.

How to get free Fantasia in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

To get the Fantasia you’ll need to complete the quest Bottled Fantasy. This quest can be started by speaking to the Medicine Merchant located in Ul’Dah Steps of Thal at X:13.4 Y:9.2.

Square Enix Players can pick up the quest by speaking to the medicine merchant in Ul’Dah.

The quest itself is actually quite simple, and only requires you to speak to a couple of NPCs who will explain what a Fantasia is. From there you simply need to complete the quest and the vial of Fantasia is all yours to keep.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to have completed the A Realm Reborn quest The Scions of the Seventh Dawn to actually obtain this quest. However, this unlocks at level 17, and shouldn’t be a problem for most players unless they’re new.