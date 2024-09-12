How to fix Satisfactory Plugin SML failed to load error

Nobody wants to see an error pop up in Satisfactory telling them that “Plugin SML failed to load,” but fortunately there are ways to fix this.

This open-world factory builder has everything from console commands to dedicated servers, and even mods. Sadly, many players who are using mods are finding this error.

If you’re one of many fans attempting to play Satisfactory but failing due to this annoying warning, we’ll explain some methods to use to mitigate it.

Article continues after ad

Plugin SML failed to load error solutions in Satisfactory

Coffee Stain Studios

Many players online are finding that despite uninstalling Satisfactory, as well as the mod manager, fails to stop this message from appearing. The most common working solution to this problem is to remove your mods folder.

You can do this by finding the mods folder in your directory: “C:\SteamLibrary\steamapps\common\Satisfactory\FactoryGame/Mods.”

Once you delete your mods folder, the Plugin SML error should cease. You should also make note of the fact that since Satisfactory’s 1.0 release, most of your mods will be broken or unusable. Take note of your favorite mods and wait until the creators update them to start using them again.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Although this is the main reason why you’re receiving this message, if you’re somehow still experiencing the Plugin error, you can try a few other solutions:

Verify integrity of game files : This is a great solution to most problems in your Steam games, and it’s also recommended to players who experience crashing on launch. You can do this by right-clicking Satisfactory in your library, selecting Properties, going under Installed Files, and selecting “Verify integrity of game files.”

: This is a great solution to most problems in your Steam games, and it’s also recommended to players who experience crashing on launch. You can do this by right-clicking Satisfactory in your library, selecting Properties, going under Installed Files, and selecting “Verify integrity of game files.” Uninstall mod manager : Even if this method hasn’t worked for other people, it may work for you. Get rid of your mod folder, but also uninstall the SMM with it.

: Even if this method hasn’t worked for other people, it may work for you. Get rid of your mod folder, but also uninstall the SMM with it. Reinstall Satisfactory: A last-case solution would be to uninstall Satisfactory and reinstall it. I would advise you to delete the mod folder first before reinstalling the game.

Your mod folder should be the main culprit of this error showing up, so deleting it should likely get rid of the problem and you shouldn’t have to try out other solutions. But they’re still good to try if you’re experiencing problems like this!

Article continues after ad

Once you finally get back into Satisfactory, you should check out Hard Drive tier list to know about the best Alternate Recipes to learn.