How to fix Marvel Rivals DX12 not supported error

Marvel Rivals has finally arrived, but some players are struggling to load into the game due to the “DX12 not supported error.” Luckily, the devs have provided a fix for those affected.

After months of build-up, Marvel Rivals is in the hands of players and they’re wasting no time trying out all the characters and figuring out which heroes are meta. But the early experience is being ruined for many PC players, who are being met with an error message that forces them to restart.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re running into the DX12 not supported error in Marvel Rivals on PC, here’s what you need to do.

DX12 not supported error fix

You need to update your Windows 10 operating system to v1909 or later to fix the DX12 error in Marvel Rivals. This is a known issue that was present all the way back in the beta, and the devs provided the fix on their official FAQ page.

Article continues after ad

“To resolve this issue, please update your Windows 10 64-bit operating system to version 1909 or later and make sure your graphics card driver is up to date,” says the page. “Additionally, verify that your graphics card meets the minimum requirements, which include an NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD RX 580.”

Article continues after ad

netease / marvel

However, some players are still encountering the problem after doing this. If you’re one of them, here are some steps you can try:

Restart your PC

This is a tried-and-tested method for fixing many of your PC’s problems, so it’s worth trying if you keep seeing the DX12 error. While it’s not a surefire fix, restarting all your apps and starting over could just nudge everything back into place.

Verify game files

If you’re struggling to access Marvel Rivals, there could be an issue with the game itself. Doing this will remove any corrupted files, so here’s how to do it:

Article continues after ad

Head into your library. Right-click on Marvel Rivals. Select ‘Properties.’ Click ‘Manage Files.’ Hit ‘Verify Integrity of Games Files.’

Delete and reinstall Marvel Rivals

This isn’t ideal and should be done as a last resort, but deleting Marvel Rivals and downloading it again could also fix any problems within the game’s files. Obviously, this means you’ll be out of the action for a little while as it’s installing, but if you’ve exhausted all other options it’s your best bet.

Article continues after ad

If you continue seeing the DX12 not supported error after all of this, unfortunately, you’ll have to wait for a more permanent fix on the devs’ end.

Article continues after ad

For more Marvel Rivals, you can also check out how to change your name and how to get the Armor Model 42 skin for Iron Man.