How to fix Encryption Token Missing error in Satisfactory 1.0

If you’re having trouble getting into your Satisfactory 1.0 server and are getting an annoying “Encryption Token Missing” error, you’re not alone.

While playing this open-world factory builder alone is nice, it’s even better when you’re on co-op or a dedicated server with you and your friends.

Other than Satisfactory crashing on launch and its Plugin SML failed to load error, many players have noticed an Encryption Token Missing warning that stops them from playing on a server. We’ll explain all possible solutions to fix this problem.

Article continues after ad

Encryption Token Missing error solutions in Satisfactory

Coffee Stain Studios

This issue can occur if you attempt to join an online server, and it’s more common than you may have realized. The most common working solution to fixing the Encryption Token Missing error in Satisfactory 1.0 is entering a server through the Server Manager.

On the game’s main menu, there are a few different buttons that can lead you to enter a game. If you select the “Join Game” button right on the main menu, this can often lead you to receive this warning message.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Instead, you’ll want to add and enter your server by selecting the Server Manager button instead. This should fix the issue for you, but if not, another reason why this may be happening is due to the server host not forwarding ports properly.

When making and hosting a dedicated server, you need to ensure that you’ve gone into Windows Defender Firewall and forwarded both UDP and TCP ports to 7777, 15000, and 15777. This has to be done on the PC hosting the server.

Article continues after ad

Once that’s done, neither the host nor the joining players should notice this error message show up anymore. Running your own server can be complicated work, but the good news is that both of these solutions are easy to figure out.

With that out of the way, you can focus on playing Satisfactory so you can settle down in a great starting location and hunt for Hard Drives.