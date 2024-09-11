How to fix black screen error in Space Marine 2

Space Marine 2 players have reported a black screen issue that triggers when opening up the game and during cutscenes. Here are some ways to fix the issue.

So you want to pick up Space Marine 2 to jump in all the missions and try different builds or play with your friends. But alas, the game just leads you to a devastating black screen no matter how many times you’ve restarted. If you’re currently experiencing something like this, you’re not alone.

Article continues after ad

While the game has amassed a massive player count since its release, it’s not without a few issues. Running into a black screen when all you want to do is play is undoubtedly frustrating.

Here are some potential fixes to the Space Marine 2 black screen issue so you can return to slaying Tyranids.

How to fix the black screen error

Focus Entertainment One of the ways you can try to fix the Space Marine 2 black screen issue is by verifying the integrity of files on Steam.

Assuming restarting the game doesn’t work, the first thing you’ll want to do is to check whether or not you have outdated GPU drivers. Whether you’re using NVIDIA or AMD, make sure they’re all up to date to avoid incompatibility issues with the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If the issue persists, then you’ll want to verify the integrity of the game’s files by following the steps below:

Launch Steam. In the Library tab, right-click on Space Marine 2. Select Installed Files on the left tab. Choose the “Verify integrity of game files” option. Wait until the process is finished. Relaunch the game.

Verifying the integrity of game files allows the application to search for any missing or corrupted files causing issues in the game. It can take a while, but once the game has all the files it needs, you should be able to run Space Marine 2 back.

However, if you are still getting the black screen error at the beginning or during a cutscene, deleting the game entirely and reinstalling it is a last resort option. If all else fails, however, you’ll also want to check whether you’ve met the minimum system requirements.