How to fix 99 percent loading screen bug in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals players on PC are running into an issue where their loading screen freezes on 99%, preventing them from getting into a match. Luckily, there are a couple of known fixes.

After hitting 10 million players in its first weekend and dealing significant damage to interest in Overwatch, it’s safe to say that Marvel Rivals’ launch has been a success. However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing, as fans have encountered some frustrating issues like the DX12 not supported error.

Article continues after ad

Now, another issue is affecting PC players where the loading screen won’t go past 99%, so here’s how to fix it in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals 99% loading screen bug fix

The best way to solve this problem is by moving Marvel Rivals to your SSD instead of your HDD, if you have one installed. Many players on Steam have reported that this instantly fixed the issue, so here’s how to do it:

Open Steam and click on the Steam logo in the left corner. Hit ‘Settings.’ Click ‘Storage.’ Bring up the drop-down menu and select ‘Add Drive,’ then choose your C Drive (SSD). Still in the Storage tab, find Marvel Rivals. Tick the box on the right next to the game. Click ‘Move.’

This moves Marvel Rivals from one storage location to another and can take a little while to do, so, you can step away and come back a few minutes later. Once it’s done, you should be able to load into a match without getting stuck on 99%.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, if you’re still encountering the issue, there are a few other things you can try.

NetEase Games

Verify game files

If Marvel Rivals is consistently not loading correctly, there’s a chance there could be an issue with the game files. To highlight any problems, you can verify them by following these steps:

Head into your library.

Go into your library. Right-click on Marvel Rivals. Select ‘Properties.’ Click ‘Manage Files.’ Hit ‘Verify Integrity of Games Files.’

Check your internet connection

Although it’s more likely to be an issue with the game, it’s worth checking your internet connection to ensure you’re hitting the speeds you’d typically expect. If you’re using wi-fi, consider switching to a wired connection to make it faster and more stable.

Article continues after ad

Reinstall Marvel Rivals

While this is frustrating and should only be done as a last resort, deleting Marvel Rivals from your library and reinstalling it could also solve the problem. If there is an issue with the files or the game doesn’t download properly, this can often be the reset you need.

Article continues after ad

Of course, this means sitting on the sidelines for a while as it installs, but it’s probably the best option if you’ve tried everything else. Failing all that, all that’s left to do is hang tight and wait for the devs to address the problem themselves.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, you can be reading up on the meta heroes in Marvel Rivals, or the ideal characters if you’re new to hero shooters.