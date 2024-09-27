How to find The Hub Sparring Arena & fight your squad in Space Marine 2

Introduced during Space Marine 2’s 3.0 patch on September 26, a brand new Sparring Arena has arrived, letting you battle your own squad for training – or to let out some team frustration.

There are tons of enemies to battle in Space Marine 2, from disgusting Tyranids to deadly Chaos Marines. However, one being you can’t destroy are your ‘Brothers’ otherwise known as the fellow Space Marines by your side. Sure, it’s probably not very loyal to take down a friend (unless they’re a heretic) but adding an element of PvP can be pretty entertaining.

As part of the third major patch for Space Marine 2, players can now do just that, but in the safety of The Hub Sparring Arena. So, here’s how to find it and enjoy ripping your friends to shreds with your Chainsword.

If you want to just fight your friends, follow our guide on how to make a private server.

How to find The Hub Sparring Arena: Step-by-step guide

Thankfully, the Sparring Arena isn’t too far away from the main part of the Battle Barge, you can find it by following the steps below:

Head to the main ship where you enter missions. Look to your right for a sign saying ‘Sector D2’ Walk down the corridor until you see a short bridge. Once you walk through the door, combat will activate, letting you use your weapons.

Look for Sector D2

Saber Interactive / Dexerto You won’t have to travel far for the Sparring Arena.

To find the Sparring Arena, head over to the main ship. Once you get up the stairs you should have the mission selector console on your left.

Look over to your right and you’ll see a ramp going down, with a sign over it reading Sector D2, this is the Sparring Arena.

Head down the corridor carefully

Saber Interactive / Dexerto The Sparring Arena is marked by the large bridge and the Mechanicus skull symbol.

Head through that door and down the corridor, but be careful as you’ll get to a certain point before entering the room with the bridge in the middle where your health will activate, along with your weapons. If you enter too quickly, you may go into the battle unprepared.

As soon as you head in, it’s free reign, so either start attacking your squad member or set up some rules before heading in, just in case you want a fair fight.

Before diving in, it’s worth making sure you have the best build for your class, or in fact the best class in the game, just to give you a little boost against your squad. So, check out our tier list for the best classes in Space Marine 2, or our guides for the best Sniper, Assault, Tactical, or Vanguard build.