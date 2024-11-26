How to find Nestor’s Stash in Stalker 2

You’ve made it this far into Stalker 2. The Zone hasn’t chewed you up and spat you out yet, but don’t get too comfortable. You’ll still need to find Nestor’s Stash.

After the chaos of Answers Come at a Price, Skif finds himself in the Old Factory. An escape through the toxic sewers leads him to Ritcher, who points him in Diode’s direction.

In The Price Goes Up mission, you’ll be dodging radiation, dealing with shady characters, and crawling through the filthiest corners of Chornobyl.

Meet Diode at the Slag Heap







Start by checking your map and looking for the orange objective. Slag Heap is to the north, and it’s exactly what it sounds like – a giant mountain of radioactive junk.

There’s no easy path, but there are metal ramps and makeshift platforms to help you climb.

At the top, you’ll run into Richter. He’s not here to make friends, but he’s got what you need. Interact with him to get information, then prepare to meet your next shady acquaintance.

Find the entrance to the Slag Heap compound. Inside, make your way through the cluttered corridors until you come across Diode.

He’s a scavenger and a fixer, capable of upgrading your gear and feeding you intel on Nestor’s suspicious activities.

If you’ve got spare resources, now’s the time to invest in upgrades. Diode’s technician workshop has everything you need to survive the Zone’s upcoming challenges. Don’t leave without squeezing every drop of information out of him.

Examine Diode’s workshop for clues













Time to head southwest, where Diode’s workshop awaits. The workshop isn’t on the surface; instead, you’ll have to head down a basement.

Use bolts to trigger the anomalies safely before they turn you into a fine red mist. Enter the workshop through a hole in the fence and look for a broken pillar that will explode as soon as you approach. Jump inside and shoot the two planks blocking your path to proceed. Inside, you’ll find a bunch of dead bandits – standard Zone decor – and a crucial keycard. To retrieve the keycard, approach the beeping device and turn it off. Head up the stairs and loot the bandit’s body to get Diode’s Workshop Keycard. Climb outside the workshop using the ladder, and use the keycard to unlock the door in the surface building. Exit the workshop through the now-accessible door and report to Diode.

Nestor’s Stash location



























Diode’s coordinates will lead you to a crane, towering above piles of irradiated garbage. It’s a treacherous climb, but the stash is worth it. Follow these steps to get there:

Head outside Diode’s lair, then take a right to climb the wooden scaffolding. Climb the ladders and the wooden ramp, and jump to the opposite side. Hop on this structure and climb it to reach higher ground. Up the hill, you’ll spot a tiny cave. Take a right and hug the wall to your left past an empty bus. Then, look to the left to spot another tiny cave – but this time, head inside. Follow the path forward and patch up as necessary. Climb the rusty planks to reach higher ground, where you’ll spot a ladder heading to the surface. Here, walk on the crane to find Richter. After a cutscene, keep walking toward the edge to find Nestor’s Stash.

At the top, you’ll find Nestor’s stash – a flash drive containing valuable intel and a sweet new shotgun. Your arsenal just got a little deadlier.

Gather clues at the Labyrinth or Dig site

Dexerto

You can head to the Labyrinth (northwest) or the Dig Site (west). Each location offers different challenges, so pick based on what you’re in the mood for – intense firefights or a puzzle-solving nightmare.

Either way, you’ll gather crucial clues about Nestor’s operations.

The Labyrinth is a twisted maze full of enemies and surprises.

The Dig Site is open but equally treacherous.

With clues in hand, it’s time to head to the Plant and report to Varan. He’s the one who can piece together what you’ve found and push you into the next stage of your journey – Deal with the Devil.

The mission ends here, but the danger doesn’t. It never does in the Zone. Here are the best weapons in Stalker 2 to stay prepared.