Once Human has some pretty uncommon resources for players to find, naturally, the rarest ones are the most useful, which is entirely the case with Gold Ore.

Whether you’re looking to craft more advanced gear, get rich quickly, or even hoard all the game’s resources before you actually need them, you’ll need Gold Ore. This item is vital for higher-level players but is known to be extremely rare to find.

Once you find it, many fans will realize they can’t mine the ore without a certain pickaxe, so you must be prepared before heading out to search. So, to help you with that, here’s how to get Gold Ore in Once Human and upgrade your Pickaxe to mine it.

Article continues after ad

How to get Gold Ore in Once Human

STARRY STUDIO You’ll have to be prepared to find Gold Ore as it’s found in high-level locations.

Gold Ore is found all around the higher-level areas on the Once Human map. We’ve found Gold Ore in Red Sands, Blackheart, and Chalk Peak.

Article continues after ad

Rather than looking like Tin or Iron, Gold is a smooth golden rock, which nicely distinguishes it from the misleading golden color of Copper.

Alternatively, if the ore is eluding you, another way to get Gold is to speak to other players and buy it from them, but it won’t be cheap.

Article continues after ad

How to upgrade your Pickaxe

To break Gold Ore in Once Human, you need to use a Tungsten Pickaxe. If you need to get hold of this, you’ll have to upgrade your Pickaxe. To do this, follow these steps:

Head into your Memetics Cradle. Go to Infrastructure and unlock the Tungsten Alloy Pickaxes. Enter your Supplies Workbench. Craft a Tungsten Alloy Pickaxes. Go into your inventory and move the Tungsten Alloy Pickaxes into your hotbar.

With that equipped, you’ll be all prepped to mine Gold Ore. Just head over to your found node and begin hitting it with your pickaxe.

While crafting, be sure to check out our guide on how to change worlds so you can play with your friends, or alternatively, check out all the available Twitch Drops for Once Human.