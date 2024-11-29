How to find all Stalker 2 Artifacts: How to get, use & where to sell

Stalkers in Stalker 2 would be nothing without their Artifacts. For most Loners, it’s why they stay around in the Zone, and for Skiff, it’s a key way to increase survivability and get the answers he’s looking for. However, getting hold of them is far from simple.

Nothing is easy in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, from exploration and the many choices throughout the quests, to inventory management, and survivability. After all, when almost everything is out to kill you, including the landscape, it’s understandable to feel a little challenged or squishy.

Luckily, that’s where Artifacts come in, serving as small protectors for certain elements throughout the Zone. However, not only do some come with minor (or major) caveats, but they can be extremely hard to find. So, here’s all you need to know, including all the game’s Artifacts, where to find them, how to get them, and whether you should keep the ones you find.

All Artifacts & where to find them

There are over 50 different Artifacts in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, with each offering different effects. Naturally, the higher the rarity, the more powerful they are, but given most have random spawns, they can be tricky to locate.

Artifact Effects Rarity Location Battery Radiation: Weak

Endurance: Weak Common Electro Anomalies Bubble Radio Protection: Medium Common Acid Anomalies Chocolate Bar Radiation: Weak

Electrical Protection: Weak Common Electro Anomalies Ciliate Radiation: Medium

Chemical Protection: Medium Uncommon Chemical Anomalies Crown Radiation: Medium

Endurance: Weak

Physical Protection: Weak Uncommon Gravitational Anomalies Crust Radiation: Weak

Chemical Protection: Weak Common Acid Anomalies Crystal Thermal Protection: Weak

Radiation: Weak Common Thermal Anomalies Crystal Thorn Radio Protection: Weak Common Acid Anomalies Dead Sponge Radiation: Medium

Bleeding Resistance: Medium Uncommon Thermal Anomalies Droplets Thermal Protection: Weak

Radiation: Weak Common Thermal Anomalies Eye Thermal Protection: Weak

Radiation: Weak Common Thermal Anomalies Fireball Thermal Protection: Weak

Radiation: Weak Common Thermal Anomalies Flash Radiation: Weak

Electrical Protection: Weak Common Electro Anomalies Flaw Radiation: Medium

Bleeding Resistance: Weak

Weight Effect: Weak Uncommon Thermal Anomalies Flytrap Radiation: Medium

Weight Effect: Medium Uncommon Gravitational Anomalies Goldfish Radiation: Weak

Weight Effect: Weak Uncommon Gravitational Anomalies Gravi Radiation: Weak

Weight Effect: Weak Common Gravitational Anomalies Harp Radiation: Medium

Bleeding Resistance: Weak

Electrical Protection: Weak Uncommon Electro Anomalies Jellyfish Radiation: Weak

Physical Protection: Weak Common Electro Anomalies Magic Cube Radiation: Maximum

Physical Protection: Strong Rare Gravitational Anomalies Magma Thermal Protection: Weak

Radiation: Medium

Weight Effect: Weak Uncommon Thermal Anomalies Mama’s Beads Radiation: Strong

Bleeding Resistance: Medium Uncommon Thermal Anomalies Meat Chunk Radiation: Weak

Chemical Protection: Weak Common Acid Anomalies Mica Radiation: Weak

Chemical Protection: Weak Common Acid Anomalies Moonlight Radiation: Medium

Electrical Protection: Medium Uncommon Electro Anomalies Pebble Radiation: Weak

Endurance: Weak

Physical Protection: Weak Common Gravitational Anomalies Plasma Thermal Protection: Medium

Radiation: Medium Uncommon Thermal Anomalies Rat King Radiation: Weak

Bleeding Resistance: Weak

Electrical Protection: Weak Common Help Vova Amalgam in the Electrical Field in Garbage Rosin Radiation: Weak

Endurance: Weak Common Gravitational Anomalies Sapphire Radiation: Weak

Bleeding Resistance: Weak

Endurance: Weak Common Electro Anomalies Shell Radiation: Weak

Endurance: Weak Common Electro Anomalies Slime Radiation: Weak Common Acid Anomalies Slug Radio Protection: Weak Common Acid Anomalies Snowflake Radiation: Weak

Endurance: Weak Common Electro Anomalies Soul Radiation: Medium

Endurance: Medium Uncommon Electro Anomalies Spinner Radiation: Weak

Bleeding Resistance: Weak Common Thermal Anomalies Spring Radiation: Medium

Weight Effect: Medium Uncommon Gravitational Anomalies Stone Blood Radiation: Weak

Weight Effect: Weak Common Gravitational Anomalies Stone Heart Radiation: Weak

Weight Effect: Weak Common Gravitational Anomalies Thorn Radio Protection: Weak Common Acid Anomalies Tourist’s Breakfast Radiation: Medium

Chemical Protection: Medium Uncommon Chemical Anomalies Urchin Radio Protection: Medium Uncommon Acid Anomalies Whirlwind Radiation: Weak

Endurance: Weak

Physical Protection: Weak Common Gravitational Anomalies Wrenched Radiation: Weak

Physical Protection: Weak Common Gravitational Anomalies Compass Radiation: Maximum

Physical Protection: Maximum Legendary Gravitational Anomalies Heart of Chornobyl Unique Effect: Used in Kaimanov ending Legendary — Hypercube Thermal Protection: Maximum

Radiation: Maximum

Bleeding Resistance: Maximum Legendary Thermal Anomalies Liquid Rock Radio Protection: Maximum

Chemical Protection: Maximum Legendary North-West of Garbage inside the Poisonous Hole Thunderberry Radiation: Maximum

Endurance: Maximum Legendary In The Middle-West side of the Red Forest near the Witch’s Circle Weird Bolt Unique Effect: Reduces damage from anomalies if the bolt is charged Legendary (Altered) West side of Yaniv near the Offloading Terminal Weird Ball Unique Effect: Reduces bullet damage when standing still. Legendary (Altered) In the Lesser Zone west of the main camp, below the Old Mill Weird Flower Unique Effect: Sleeping with this flower will cause its fragrance to mask your scent, though the effect diminishes over time. Legendary (Altered) North-West in the Lesser Zone in the Poppy Field Weird Nut Unique Effect: Promotes rapid blood coagulation when attached to your belt, but the wounds will take time to heal. Legendary (Altered) Cooling Towers region by the North East tower Weird Water Unique Effect: Smoother movement effect

Unique Effect: High-level radiation protection

Unique Effect: Increases carry weight by 40kg

Unique Effect: Implements a drunken effect Legendary (Altered) Middle of Zaton between the Weather Station and Swamp Tram

Best Artifacts to find in Stalker 2

Naturally, the best artifacts you should locate are the Legendary ones, they’re not only slightly easier to find if you’re looking for a specific item, but also provide the most benefits. Nevertheless, some unsuspecting Artifacts will be useful.

The best Artifacts in Stalker 2 are listed below.

Hypercube

Dexerto / GSC Game World

Thermal Protection: Maximum

Maximum Radiation: Maximum

Maximum Bleeding Resistance: Maximum

The Hypercube is a Legendary Artifact that will help Skiff survive in practically any situation. Thermal Protection is wonderful for exploring the more dangerous aspects of the Zone (which is all of it) while Bleeding Resistance serves to aid any gunfights, barbed wire you didn’t spot, or just any scrapes you get into.

Ultimately, if it’s survivability you want, the Hypercube has all you need rolled up into one. If you find yourself in the Red Forest, this is a must-find – just grab something for that Radiation.

Weird Water

Dexerto / GSC Game World

Smoother movement effect

High-level radiation protection

Increases carry weight by 40kg

Implements a drunken effect

Weird Water is easy to question given the drunken effect it imposes on Skiff, but an Artifact doesn’t always need to be equipped. After all, if you use this when you need to carry heavy items, like weapons over to be repaired or sold at the nearest camp, it makes sense to handle a small sway and get there without being over-encumbered.

Combine this with smoother movement and radiation protection, and Weird Water essentially serves as an extra backpack with lead lining, keeping you safe on your travels. Just don’t equip it all the time if you have motion sickness.

For more information on how to find Weird Water, check out our guide.

Thunderberry

Dexerto / GSC Game World

Radiation: Maximum

Maximum Endurance: Maximum

Endurance is always a frustration in Stalker 2 if you’re a bit of a hoarder. After all, with so much money being needed for weapon repairs, it makes sense to grab all you can rather than buy ammo or food. As such, having an increase in your Endurance will be very useful.

Combine the better endurance with the Radiation and you’ve almost got a slightly less powerful version of Weird Water, just without the smoother movement or drunken effect and with some hefty Radiation poisoning. Sure, it’s not as strong, but if you want speed over carry weight, the Thunderberry is a must-get.

Compass

Dexerto / GSC Game World

Radiation: Maximum

Maximum Physical Protection: Maximum

This legendary Compass is an ideal item if you intend on heading through a high-anomaly area or just need a little more protection from those pesky animals that are always coming along to bite you. Essentially, your physical protection is increased by up to 90%, meaning those bits will mean practically nothing.

The maximum Radiation is certainly tricky, but if you couple this up with Weird Water or just plenty of medicine, you’ll be fine.

Magic Cube

Dexerto / GSC Game World

Physical Protection: Strong

Strong Radiation: Maximum

The Magic Cube is the best non-Legendary item in Stalker 2. While it’s still rare, its benefits essentially make it a slightly less powerful Compass, while proving a little easier to get thanks to its random spawning from Gravitational Anomalies.

An increase in Radiation can be a little tricky but given the easy find and physical protection, there’s nothing wrong with equipping this in specific situations and healing your radiation whenever you can.

How to get Artifacts

Dexerto / GSC Game World

Artifacts are found near a high concentration of Anomalies, so if you spot tons of fire, electricity, gravitational, radiation, or otherwise, it’s entirely likely an Artifact is hidden there.

However, you’ll need to pull it out of these spots. To do that, follow these steps:

Head to an Anomaly. Enter your inventory or use your hotkey to equip the Artifact Detector. Equip a bolt in the other hand. Move slowly through the Anomalies while following the beeps. When the beep becomes almost a solid noise, look around the floor for the Artifact.

It can get a little dangerous, especially given the close proximity you will be to the Anomaly, but stick it out, stay cautious, and you should find it.

It’s worth noting, that some Artifacts, like Weird Water, have different ways to find them, but for the most part, you’ll have success with the above steps.

How to use

Once you have an Artifact in your inventory, you’ll want to use it. For this, you need to equip it into one of the five slots underneath your pistol and Artifact Detector.

Dexerto / GSC Game World

Once you move it onto that spot (otherwise known as your Belt) it’ll begin to give you all the positives and negatives it promises. To unequip it, simply move it back into your inventory and off your belt.

Should you sell Artifacts?

This is a tricky question, as each player and Artifact is different. As such, it ultimately depends on you, though we would suggest you keep hold of as many as you would like equipped and sell the rest.

After all, while it’s worth remembering to have some equipped and to not forget the positives they give you, if you’re not going to use an Artifact, it’s best to sell it, especially given their weight. However, if you don’t need the money and prefer to collect them all, storing them is also a good idea.

Where to sell Artifacts

We recommend heading to the weapon trader in the Slag Heap. He offers plenty of money for your Artifacts and usually beats the price of most other sellers around the Zone.

Dexerto / GSC Game World

That being said, getting a good price when selling anything in Stalker 2 will depend on who you’re more favorable with and who you ask. For example, a simple barman likely won’t be too interested in weapons, or someone who’s not a Stalker won’t care about the Artifacts.

As such, head to the factions you have the most favor with and sell to those traders and general merchants, they’ll offer you the best price. Just remember, when it comes to selling in Stalker 2, always shop around, not everyone will give you a good price.

So, that’s all you need to know about Artifacts in Stalker 2. While hunting for the next one, be sure to check out the best weapons and our gear tier list to ensure you’re protected and safe. Or, take a look at every easter egg in Stalker 2, to see the classic Stalker 1 loading screen in your own game.

