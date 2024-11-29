How to find all Stalker 2 Artifacts: How to get, use & where to sell

How to find all Stalker 2 Artifacts: How to get, use & where to sellDexerto / GSC Game Studio
Stalkers in Stalker 2 would be nothing without their Artifacts. For most Loners, it’s why they stay around in the Zone, and for Skiff, it’s a key way to increase survivability and get the answers he’s looking for. However, getting hold of them is far from simple.
Nothing is easy in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, from exploration and the many choices throughout the quests, to inventory management, and survivability. After all, when almost everything is out to kill you, including the landscape, it’s understandable to feel a little challenged or squishy.
Luckily, that’s where Artifacts come in, serving as small protectors for certain elements throughout the Zone. However, not only do some come with minor (or major) caveats, but they can be extremely hard to find. So, here’s all you need to know, including all the game’s Artifacts, where to find them, how to get them, and whether you should keep the ones you find.
All Artifacts & where to find them
There are over 50 different Artifacts in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, with each offering different effects. Naturally, the higher the rarity, the more powerful they are, but given most have random spawns, they can be tricky to locate.
|Artifact
|Effects
|Rarity
|Location
|Battery
|Radiation: Weak
Endurance: Weak
|Common
|Electro Anomalies
|Bubble
|Radio Protection: Medium
|Common
|Acid Anomalies
|Chocolate Bar
|Radiation: Weak
Electrical Protection: Weak
|Common
|Electro Anomalies
|Ciliate
|Radiation: Medium
Chemical Protection: Medium
|Uncommon
|Chemical Anomalies
|Crown
|Radiation: Medium
Endurance: Weak
Physical Protection: Weak
|Uncommon
|Gravitational Anomalies
|Crust
|Radiation: Weak
Chemical Protection: Weak
|Common
|Acid Anomalies
|Crystal
|Thermal Protection: Weak
Radiation: Weak
|Common
|Thermal Anomalies
|Crystal Thorn
|Radio Protection: Weak
|Common
|Acid Anomalies
|Dead Sponge
|Radiation: Medium
Bleeding Resistance: Medium
|Uncommon
|Thermal Anomalies
|Droplets
|Thermal Protection: Weak
Radiation: Weak
|Common
|Thermal Anomalies
|Eye
|Thermal Protection: Weak
Radiation: Weak
|Common
|Thermal Anomalies
|Fireball
|Thermal Protection: Weak
Radiation: Weak
|Common
|Thermal Anomalies
|Flash
|Radiation: Weak
Electrical Protection: Weak
|Common
|Electro Anomalies
|Flaw
|Radiation: Medium
Bleeding Resistance: Weak
Weight Effect: Weak
|Uncommon
|Thermal Anomalies
|Flytrap
|Radiation: Medium
Weight Effect: Medium
|Uncommon
|Gravitational Anomalies
|Goldfish
|Radiation: Weak
Weight Effect: Weak
|Uncommon
|Gravitational Anomalies
|Gravi
|Radiation: Weak
Weight Effect: Weak
|Common
|Gravitational Anomalies
|Harp
|Radiation: Medium
Bleeding Resistance: Weak
Electrical Protection: Weak
|Uncommon
|Electro Anomalies
|Jellyfish
|Radiation: Weak
Physical Protection: Weak
|Common
|Electro Anomalies
|Magic Cube
|Radiation: Maximum
Physical Protection: Strong
|Rare
|Gravitational Anomalies
|Magma
|Thermal Protection: Weak
Radiation: Medium
Weight Effect: Weak
|Uncommon
|Thermal Anomalies
|Mama’s Beads
|Radiation: Strong
Bleeding Resistance: Medium
|Uncommon
|Thermal Anomalies
|Meat Chunk
|Radiation: Weak
Chemical Protection: Weak
|Common
|Acid Anomalies
|Mica
|Radiation: Weak
Chemical Protection: Weak
|Common
|Acid Anomalies
|Moonlight
|Radiation: Medium
Electrical Protection: Medium
|Uncommon
|Electro Anomalies
|Pebble
|Radiation: Weak
Endurance: Weak
Physical Protection: Weak
|Common
|Gravitational Anomalies
|Plasma
|Thermal Protection: Medium
Radiation: Medium
|Uncommon
|Thermal Anomalies
|Rat King
|Radiation: Weak
Bleeding Resistance: Weak
Electrical Protection: Weak
|Common
|Help Vova Amalgam in the Electrical Field in Garbage
|Rosin
|Radiation: Weak
Endurance: Weak
|Common
|Gravitational Anomalies
|Sapphire
|Radiation: Weak
Bleeding Resistance: Weak
Endurance: Weak
|Common
|Electro Anomalies
|Shell
|Radiation: Weak
Endurance: Weak
|Common
|Electro Anomalies
|Slime
|Radiation: Weak
|Common
|Acid Anomalies
|Slug
|Radio Protection: Weak
|Common
|Acid Anomalies
|Snowflake
|Radiation: Weak
Endurance: Weak
|Common
|Electro Anomalies
|Soul
|Radiation: Medium
Endurance: Medium
|Uncommon
|Electro Anomalies
|Spinner
|Radiation: Weak
Bleeding Resistance: Weak
|Common
|Thermal Anomalies
|Spring
|Radiation: Medium
Weight Effect: Medium
|Uncommon
|Gravitational Anomalies
|Stone Blood
|Radiation: Weak
Weight Effect: Weak
|Common
|Gravitational Anomalies
|Stone Heart
|Radiation: Weak
Weight Effect: Weak
|Common
|Gravitational Anomalies
|Thorn
|Radio Protection: Weak
|Common
|Acid Anomalies
|Tourist’s Breakfast
|Radiation: Medium
Chemical Protection: Medium
|Uncommon
|Chemical Anomalies
|Urchin
|Radio Protection: Medium
|Uncommon
|Acid Anomalies
|Whirlwind
|Radiation: Weak
Endurance: Weak
Physical Protection: Weak
|Common
|Gravitational Anomalies
|Wrenched
|Radiation: Weak
Physical Protection: Weak
|Common
|Gravitational Anomalies
|Compass
|Radiation: Maximum
Physical Protection: Maximum
|Legendary
|Gravitational Anomalies
|Heart of Chornobyl
|Unique Effect: Used in Kaimanov ending
|Legendary
|—
|Hypercube
|Thermal Protection: Maximum
Radiation: Maximum
Bleeding Resistance: Maximum
|Legendary
|Thermal Anomalies
|Liquid Rock
|Radio Protection: Maximum
Chemical Protection: Maximum
|Legendary
|North-West of Garbage inside the Poisonous Hole
|Thunderberry
|Radiation: Maximum
Endurance: Maximum
|Legendary
|In The Middle-West side of the Red Forest near the Witch’s Circle
|Weird Bolt
|Unique Effect: Reduces damage from anomalies if the bolt is charged
|Legendary (Altered)
|West side of Yaniv near the Offloading Terminal
|Weird Ball
|Unique Effect: Reduces bullet damage when standing still.
|Legendary (Altered)
|In the Lesser Zone west of the main camp, below the Old Mill
|Weird Flower
|Unique Effect: Sleeping with this flower will cause its fragrance to mask your scent, though the effect diminishes over time.
|Legendary (Altered)
|North-West in the Lesser Zone in the Poppy Field
|Weird Nut
|Unique Effect: Promotes rapid blood coagulation when attached to your belt, but the wounds will take time to heal.
|Legendary (Altered)
|Cooling Towers region by the North East tower
|Weird Water
|Unique Effect: Smoother movement effect
Unique Effect: High-level radiation protection
Unique Effect: Increases carry weight by 40kg
Unique Effect: Implements a drunken effect
|Legendary (Altered)
|Middle of Zaton between the Weather Station and Swamp Tram
Best Artifacts to find in Stalker 2
Naturally, the best artifacts you should locate are the Legendary ones, they’re not only slightly easier to find if you’re looking for a specific item, but also provide the most benefits. Nevertheless, some unsuspecting Artifacts will be useful.
The best Artifacts in Stalker 2 are listed below.
Hypercube
- Thermal Protection: Maximum
- Radiation: Maximum
- Bleeding Resistance: Maximum
The Hypercube is a Legendary Artifact that will help Skiff survive in practically any situation. Thermal Protection is wonderful for exploring the more dangerous aspects of the Zone (which is all of it) while Bleeding Resistance serves to aid any gunfights, barbed wire you didn’t spot, or just any scrapes you get into.
Ultimately, if it’s survivability you want, the Hypercube has all you need rolled up into one. If you find yourself in the Red Forest, this is a must-find – just grab something for that Radiation.
Weird Water
- Smoother movement effect
- High-level radiation protection
- Increases carry weight by 40kg
- Implements a drunken effect
Weird Water is easy to question given the drunken effect it imposes on Skiff, but an Artifact doesn’t always need to be equipped. After all, if you use this when you need to carry heavy items, like weapons over to be repaired or sold at the nearest camp, it makes sense to handle a small sway and get there without being over-encumbered.
Combine this with smoother movement and radiation protection, and Weird Water essentially serves as an extra backpack with lead lining, keeping you safe on your travels. Just don’t equip it all the time if you have motion sickness.
For more information on how to find Weird Water, check out our guide.
Thunderberry
- Radiation: Maximum
- Endurance: Maximum
Endurance is always a frustration in Stalker 2 if you’re a bit of a hoarder. After all, with so much money being needed for weapon repairs, it makes sense to grab all you can rather than buy ammo or food. As such, having an increase in your Endurance will be very useful.
Combine the better endurance with the Radiation and you’ve almost got a slightly less powerful version of Weird Water, just without the smoother movement or drunken effect and with some hefty Radiation poisoning. Sure, it’s not as strong, but if you want speed over carry weight, the Thunderberry is a must-get.
Compass
- Radiation: Maximum
- Physical Protection: Maximum
This legendary Compass is an ideal item if you intend on heading through a high-anomaly area or just need a little more protection from those pesky animals that are always coming along to bite you. Essentially, your physical protection is increased by up to 90%, meaning those bits will mean practically nothing.
The maximum Radiation is certainly tricky, but if you couple this up with Weird Water or just plenty of medicine, you’ll be fine.
Magic Cube
- Physical Protection: Strong
- Radiation: Maximum
The Magic Cube is the best non-Legendary item in Stalker 2. While it’s still rare, its benefits essentially make it a slightly less powerful Compass, while proving a little easier to get thanks to its random spawning from Gravitational Anomalies.
An increase in Radiation can be a little tricky but given the easy find and physical protection, there’s nothing wrong with equipping this in specific situations and healing your radiation whenever you can.
How to get Artifacts
Artifacts are found near a high concentration of Anomalies, so if you spot tons of fire, electricity, gravitational, radiation, or otherwise, it’s entirely likely an Artifact is hidden there.
However, you’ll need to pull it out of these spots. To do that, follow these steps:
- Head to an Anomaly.
- Enter your inventory or use your hotkey to equip the Artifact Detector.
- Equip a bolt in the other hand.
- Move slowly through the Anomalies while following the beeps.
- When the beep becomes almost a solid noise, look around the floor for the Artifact.
It can get a little dangerous, especially given the close proximity you will be to the Anomaly, but stick it out, stay cautious, and you should find it.
It’s worth noting, that some Artifacts, like Weird Water, have different ways to find them, but for the most part, you’ll have success with the above steps.
How to use
Once you have an Artifact in your inventory, you’ll want to use it. For this, you need to equip it into one of the five slots underneath your pistol and Artifact Detector.
Once you move it onto that spot (otherwise known as your Belt) it’ll begin to give you all the positives and negatives it promises. To unequip it, simply move it back into your inventory and off your belt.
Should you sell Artifacts?
This is a tricky question, as each player and Artifact is different. As such, it ultimately depends on you, though we would suggest you keep hold of as many as you would like equipped and sell the rest.
After all, while it’s worth remembering to have some equipped and to not forget the positives they give you, if you’re not going to use an Artifact, it’s best to sell it, especially given their weight. However, if you don’t need the money and prefer to collect them all, storing them is also a good idea.
Where to sell Artifacts
We recommend heading to the weapon trader in the Slag Heap. He offers plenty of money for your Artifacts and usually beats the price of most other sellers around the Zone.
That being said, getting a good price when selling anything in Stalker 2 will depend on who you’re more favorable with and who you ask. For example, a simple barman likely won’t be too interested in weapons, or someone who’s not a Stalker won’t care about the Artifacts.
As such, head to the factions you have the most favor with and sell to those traders and general merchants, they’ll offer you the best price. Just remember, when it comes to selling in Stalker 2, always shop around, not everyone will give you a good price.
So, that’s all you need to know about Artifacts in Stalker 2. While hunting for the next one, be sure to check out the best weapons and our gear tier list to ensure you’re protected and safe. Or, take a look at every easter egg in Stalker 2, to see the classic Stalker 1 loading screen in your own game.