How to find all Stalker 2 Artifacts: How to get, use & where to sell

Jessica Filby
Stalker 2 artifactsDexerto / GSC Game Studio

Stalkers in Stalker 2 would be nothing without their Artifacts. For most Loners, it’s why they stay around in the Zone, and for Skiff, it’s a key way to increase survivability and get the answers he’s looking for. However, getting hold of them is far from simple.

Nothing is easy in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, from exploration and the many choices throughout the quests, to inventory management, and survivability. After all, when almost everything is out to kill you, including the landscape, it’s understandable to feel a little challenged or squishy.

Luckily, that’s where Artifacts come in, serving as small protectors for certain elements throughout the Zone. However, not only do some come with minor (or major) caveats, but they can be extremely hard to find. So, here’s all you need to know, including all the game’s Artifacts, where to find them, how to get them, and whether you should keep the ones you find.

All Artifacts & where to find them

There are over 50 different Artifacts in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, with each offering different effects. Naturally, the higher the rarity, the more powerful they are, but given most have random spawns, they can be tricky to locate.

ArtifactEffectsRarityLocation
BatteryRadiation: Weak
Endurance: Weak		CommonElectro Anomalies
BubbleRadio Protection: MediumCommonAcid Anomalies
Chocolate BarRadiation: Weak
Electrical Protection: Weak		CommonElectro Anomalies
CiliateRadiation: Medium
Chemical Protection: Medium		UncommonChemical Anomalies
CrownRadiation: Medium
Endurance: Weak
Physical Protection: Weak		UncommonGravitational Anomalies
CrustRadiation: Weak
Chemical Protection: Weak		CommonAcid Anomalies
CrystalThermal Protection: Weak
Radiation: Weak		CommonThermal Anomalies
Crystal ThornRadio Protection: WeakCommonAcid Anomalies
Dead SpongeRadiation: Medium
Bleeding Resistance: Medium		UncommonThermal Anomalies
DropletsThermal Protection: Weak
Radiation: Weak		CommonThermal Anomalies
EyeThermal Protection: Weak
Radiation: Weak		CommonThermal Anomalies
FireballThermal Protection: Weak
Radiation: Weak		CommonThermal Anomalies
FlashRadiation: Weak
Electrical Protection: Weak		CommonElectro Anomalies
FlawRadiation: Medium
Bleeding Resistance: Weak
Weight Effect: Weak		UncommonThermal Anomalies
FlytrapRadiation: Medium
Weight Effect: Medium		UncommonGravitational Anomalies
GoldfishRadiation: Weak
Weight Effect: Weak		UncommonGravitational Anomalies
GraviRadiation: Weak
Weight Effect: Weak		CommonGravitational Anomalies
HarpRadiation: Medium
Bleeding Resistance: Weak
Electrical Protection: Weak		UncommonElectro Anomalies
JellyfishRadiation: Weak
Physical Protection: Weak		CommonElectro Anomalies
Magic CubeRadiation: Maximum
Physical Protection: Strong		RareGravitational Anomalies
MagmaThermal Protection: Weak
Radiation: Medium
Weight Effect: Weak		Uncommon Thermal Anomalies
Mama’s BeadsRadiation: Strong
Bleeding Resistance: Medium		UncommonThermal Anomalies
Meat ChunkRadiation: Weak
Chemical Protection: Weak		CommonAcid Anomalies
MicaRadiation: Weak
Chemical Protection: Weak		CommonAcid Anomalies
MoonlightRadiation: Medium
Electrical Protection: Medium		UncommonElectro Anomalies
PebbleRadiation: Weak
Endurance: Weak
Physical Protection: Weak		CommonGravitational Anomalies
PlasmaThermal Protection: Medium
Radiation: Medium		UncommonThermal Anomalies
Rat KingRadiation: Weak
Bleeding Resistance: Weak
Electrical Protection: Weak		CommonHelp Vova Amalgam in the Electrical Field in Garbage
RosinRadiation: Weak
Endurance: Weak		CommonGravitational Anomalies
SapphireRadiation: Weak
Bleeding Resistance: Weak
Endurance: Weak		CommonElectro Anomalies
ShellRadiation: Weak
Endurance: Weak		CommonElectro Anomalies
SlimeRadiation: WeakCommonAcid Anomalies
SlugRadio Protection: WeakCommonAcid Anomalies
SnowflakeRadiation: Weak
Endurance: Weak		CommonElectro Anomalies
SoulRadiation: Medium
Endurance: Medium		UncommonElectro Anomalies
SpinnerRadiation: Weak
Bleeding Resistance: Weak		CommonThermal Anomalies
SpringRadiation: Medium
Weight Effect: Medium		UncommonGravitational Anomalies
Stone BloodRadiation: Weak
Weight Effect: Weak		CommonGravitational Anomalies
Stone HeartRadiation: Weak
Weight Effect: Weak		CommonGravitational Anomalies
ThornRadio Protection: WeakCommonAcid Anomalies
Tourist’s BreakfastRadiation: Medium
Chemical Protection: Medium		UncommonChemical Anomalies
UrchinRadio Protection: MediumUncommonAcid Anomalies
WhirlwindRadiation: Weak
Endurance: Weak
Physical Protection: Weak		CommonGravitational Anomalies
WrenchedRadiation: Weak
Physical Protection: Weak		CommonGravitational Anomalies
CompassRadiation: Maximum
Physical Protection: Maximum		LegendaryGravitational Anomalies
Heart of ChornobylUnique Effect: Used in Kaimanov endingLegendary
HypercubeThermal Protection: Maximum
Radiation: Maximum
Bleeding Resistance: Maximum		LegendaryThermal Anomalies
Liquid RockRadio Protection: Maximum
Chemical Protection: Maximum		LegendaryNorth-West of Garbage inside the Poisonous Hole
ThunderberryRadiation: Maximum
Endurance: Maximum		LegendaryIn The Middle-West side of the Red Forest near the Witch’s Circle
Weird BoltUnique Effect: Reduces damage from anomalies if the bolt is chargedLegendary (Altered)West side of Yaniv near the Offloading Terminal
Weird BallUnique Effect: Reduces bullet damage when standing still.Legendary (Altered)In the Lesser Zone west of the main camp, below the Old Mill
Weird FlowerUnique Effect: Sleeping with this flower will cause its fragrance to mask your scent, though the effect diminishes over time.Legendary (Altered)North-West in the Lesser Zone in the Poppy Field
Weird NutUnique Effect: Promotes rapid blood coagulation when attached to your belt, but the wounds will take time to heal.Legendary (Altered)Cooling Towers region by the North East tower
Weird WaterUnique Effect: Smoother movement effect
Unique Effect: High-level radiation protection
Unique Effect: Increases carry weight by 40kg
Unique Effect: Implements a drunken effect		Legendary (Altered)Middle of Zaton between the Weather Station and Swamp Tram

Best Artifacts to find in Stalker 2

Naturally, the best artifacts you should locate are the Legendary ones, they’re not only slightly easier to find if you’re looking for a specific item, but also provide the most benefits. Nevertheless, some unsuspecting Artifacts will be useful.

The best Artifacts in Stalker 2 are listed below.

Hypercube

Stalker 2 HypercubeDexerto / GSC Game World
  • Thermal Protection: Maximum
  • Radiation: Maximum
  • Bleeding Resistance: Maximum

The Hypercube is a Legendary Artifact that will help Skiff survive in practically any situation. Thermal Protection is wonderful for exploring the more dangerous aspects of the Zone (which is all of it) while Bleeding Resistance serves to aid any gunfights, barbed wire you didn’t spot, or just any scrapes you get into.

Ultimately, if it’s survivability you want, the Hypercube has all you need rolled up into one. If you find yourself in the Red Forest, this is a must-find – just grab something for that Radiation.

Weird Water

Weird Water Stalker 2Dexerto / GSC Game World
  • Smoother movement effect
  • High-level radiation protection
  • Increases carry weight by 40kg
  • Implements a drunken effect

Weird Water is easy to question given the drunken effect it imposes on Skiff, but an Artifact doesn’t always need to be equipped. After all, if you use this when you need to carry heavy items, like weapons over to be repaired or sold at the nearest camp, it makes sense to handle a small sway and get there without being over-encumbered.

Combine this with smoother movement and radiation protection, and Weird Water essentially serves as an extra backpack with lead lining, keeping you safe on your travels. Just don’t equip it all the time if you have motion sickness.

For more information on how to find Weird Water, check out our guide.

Thunderberry

Stalker 2 ThunderberryDexerto / GSC Game World
  • Radiation: Maximum
  • Endurance: Maximum

Endurance is always a frustration in Stalker 2 if you’re a bit of a hoarder. After all, with so much money being needed for weapon repairs, it makes sense to grab all you can rather than buy ammo or food. As such, having an increase in your Endurance will be very useful.

Combine the better endurance with the Radiation and you’ve almost got a slightly less powerful version of Weird Water, just without the smoother movement or drunken effect and with some hefty Radiation poisoning. Sure, it’s not as strong, but if you want speed over carry weight, the Thunderberry is a must-get.

Compass

Stalker 2 CompassDexerto / GSC Game World
  • Radiation: Maximum
  • Physical Protection: Maximum

This legendary Compass is an ideal item if you intend on heading through a high-anomaly area or just need a little more protection from those pesky animals that are always coming along to bite you. Essentially, your physical protection is increased by up to 90%, meaning those bits will mean practically nothing.

The maximum Radiation is certainly tricky, but if you couple this up with Weird Water or just plenty of medicine, you’ll be fine.

Magic Cube

Stalker 2 magic CubeDexerto / GSC Game World
  • Physical Protection: Strong
  • Radiation: Maximum

The Magic Cube is the best non-Legendary item in Stalker 2. While it’s still rare, its benefits essentially make it a slightly less powerful Compass, while proving a little easier to get thanks to its random spawning from Gravitational Anomalies.

An increase in Radiation can be a little tricky but given the easy find and physical protection, there’s nothing wrong with equipping this in specific situations and healing your radiation whenever you can.

How to get Artifacts

Stalker 2 find ArtifactDexerto / GSC Game World

Artifacts are found near a high concentration of Anomalies, so if you spot tons of fire, electricity, gravitational, radiation, or otherwise, it’s entirely likely an Artifact is hidden there.

However, you’ll need to pull it out of these spots. To do that, follow these steps:

  1. Head to an Anomaly.
  2. Enter your inventory or use your hotkey to equip the Artifact Detector.
  3. Equip a bolt in the other hand.
  4. Move slowly through the Anomalies while following the beeps.
  5. When the beep becomes almost a solid noise, look around the floor for the Artifact.

It can get a little dangerous, especially given the close proximity you will be to the Anomaly, but stick it out, stay cautious, and you should find it.

It’s worth noting, that some Artifacts, like Weird Water, have different ways to find them, but for the most part, you’ll have success with the above steps.

How to use

Once you have an Artifact in your inventory, you’ll want to use it. For this, you need to equip it into one of the five slots underneath your pistol and Artifact Detector.

Stalker 2 equip ArtifactDexerto / GSC Game World

Once you move it onto that spot (otherwise known as your Belt) it’ll begin to give you all the positives and negatives it promises. To unequip it, simply move it back into your inventory and off your belt.

Should you sell Artifacts?

This is a tricky question, as each player and Artifact is different. As such, it ultimately depends on you, though we would suggest you keep hold of as many as you would like equipped and sell the rest.

After all, while it’s worth remembering to have some equipped and to not forget the positives they give you, if you’re not going to use an Artifact, it’s best to sell it, especially given their weight. However, if you don’t need the money and prefer to collect them all, storing them is also a good idea.

Where to sell Artifacts

We recommend heading to the weapon trader in the Slag Heap. He offers plenty of money for your Artifacts and usually beats the price of most other sellers around the Zone.

Stalker 2 sell artifactsDexerto / GSC Game World

That being said, getting a good price when selling anything in Stalker 2 will depend on who you’re more favorable with and who you ask. For example, a simple barman likely won’t be too interested in weapons, or someone who’s not a Stalker won’t care about the Artifacts.

As such, head to the factions you have the most favor with and sell to those traders and general merchants, they’ll offer you the best price. Just remember, when it comes to selling in Stalker 2, always shop around, not everyone will give you a good price.

So, that’s all you need to know about Artifacts in Stalker 2. While hunting for the next one, be sure to check out the best weapons and our gear tier list to ensure you’re protected and safe. Or, take a look at every easter egg in Stalker 2, to see the classic Stalker 1 loading screen in your own game.

