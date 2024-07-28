How to fair catch in College Football 25

A fair catch in College Football 25 can be a lifesaver. Should one not call for it with a defender in pursuit, it could lead to a turnover.

College Football 25 players on special teams must master the controls. This ranges from how to use the kick meter, to making a fair catch.

Fair catches will ensure a player receives the ball at a specific location. Sure, one could always go for a punt or kick return. But, in some cases, that comes with risk.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at how to perform a fair catch in College Football 25 and how the mechanic works.

EA Sports

To perform a fair catch in College Football 25 on either a punt or kick, hit Y (for Xbox) or Triangle (for PlayStation).

The fair catch is a safety gadget for receiving teams on special teams. It enables the receiving team that get the football without being rushed by the defending team. If the defending team were to hit a player making a fair catch, a personal foul penalty will be called.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, where exactly does the ball end up on a fair catch? For punts, it’s simple. Wherever the fair catch player makes the call and receives the ball, the subsequent play will be spotted at the exact yard.

For kicks, it’s a little bit more complicated.

If a fair catch is called in the end zone, the ball gets spotted on the receiving team’s 25-yard line. If it’s called within the 25-yard line, it gets spotted at the 25-yard line.

Article continues after ad

Thus, players who call it outside of the end zone need to make a tough call as to just take the yardage or risk starting behind the 25-yard line. Anecdotally, we found it easier to return kicks for big gains in CFB 25 compared to Madden.

Be sure to check out controls and tips on how to kick in College Football 25, plus how to enable play selection in Road to Glory.