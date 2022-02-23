How to escape from Prisons in Bitlife & unlock rare ribbons

Staging an escape from prisons in Bitlife can be fairly challenging to accomplish, but our guide has a few useful tips to get you on your way to getting out to unlock the Jailbird and Houdini Ribbons.

Bitlife: Life Simulator features a text-based simulation where you get to live out multiple virtual lives. From being a successful entrepreneur to spending the majority of your life trying to escape from prison, the possibilities in Bitlife are endless.

Having said that, Bitlife has over 20 different prison layouts that you can try to escape from. However, all of the prisons available in the game are split up into two separate categories, Minimum and Medium Security Prisons, and Maximum Security Prisons. With that out of the way, let’s dive in and check out how you can escape from all of these prisons with ease.

Advertisement

Contents

How to escape from every prison in Bitlife

Before escaping from a prison in Bitlife, you will first have to get arrested for committing some form of crime. As soon as you commit a crime, you will be fired from your contemporary job and then get sent to prison.

Read More: Slayers Unleashed codes

Once you are in prison, you can choose to try and escape using the board-style movement-based mini-game in Bitlife. However, there are a few factors that you should keep in mind when trying to make your escape:

The guard moves twice for every step you take.

The guard always tries to walk horizontally for his first step.

You can use walls to block the guard’s movement.

Getting caught by the guard will increase the duration that you are supposed to spend in Jail along with an additional “Attempted escape” felony to your name.

How to unlock Jailbreak and Houdini Ribbons in Bitlife

Ribbons in Bitlife are a form of reward that is generated based on your character’s in-game lifetime. There are various different kinds of ribbons available in the game.

Advertisement

Read More: Ro Ghouls codes

However, two specific ribbons are highly associated with the act of going to prison in Bitlife. As mentioned earlier, these ribbons are:

Houdini Ribbon

Jailbreak Ribbon

Before trying to unlock them, though, it’s important for you to note that since the release of the Prison update in Bitlife, acquiring these two ribbons has become a lot more difficult. With that being said, here’s how you can claim each of them:

Houdini Ribbon

One of the most difficult ribbons to obtain in Bitlife, you will need to escape from prison at least 10 times before you acquire the Houdini Ribbon.

Jailbird Ribbon

The Jailbird Ribbon is fairly simple to unlock. All you need to do is escape from prison once and then go back to spend the rest of your life in jail. Doing this will allow you to claim the Jailbird Ribbon for your character’s in-game performance.

Advertisement

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about how to escape from prisons and unlock rare ribbons in Bitlife.

For more mobile gaming tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides:

Geometry Dash Levels guides | Roblox promo codes | Clash Royale socials guide | Genshin Impact codes | Mobile Legends: Adventure Tier list | Pokemon Go codes | Clash Royale Chest Cycle | Shindo Life codes | Bee Swarm codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | Clash Royale Star levels | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Clash Royale tier list | Honkai Impact codes | Mobile Legends: Adventure codes | Funky Friday codes | Roblox music codes | NBA 2K22 locker codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | Call of Duty Mobile rank guide | My Hero Mania codes | Adopt Me! Pets list | Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes | Geometry Dash Vault codes | Ro Ghoul codes | One Piece Millennium 3 codes | NBA 2K Mobile codes | Clash Royale creator codes | Cookie Run: Kingdom codes | Mobile Legends: Adventure codes