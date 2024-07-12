In Once Human, Dayton Hospital is part of a side quest that requires you to find Kayla. You will reach a point in this quest where you will get stuck in a loop and be required to solve a puzzle to escape.

As you encounter a badly injured Paul in the Dayton Warehouse, he will task you with finding Kayla who went to the hospital to look for the medicine.

You will be transported to another world as you find the meds and interact with them. From there, as you head straight you will encounter a phantom wheelchair.

Following it will take you to a room where you will get stuck in an endless loop with the Nurse’s Station repeating the same message repeatedly. Here’s what you need to do to get out of this loop.

How to solve the Dayton Hospital calendar puzzle

STARRY STUDIO

As you enter the room, you will hear through the intercom that a patient in Ward 703 is set to be discharged by September 15, 2023. This date is important to solve the puzzle. Here’s what you need to do:

Head to the calendar and check the date . The date will be off a couple of months and days from September 15, 2023.

. The date will be off a couple of months and days from September 15, 2023. The way to change these dates is by heading through the various doors in the room.

If you take the door right beside the calendar , the date will go back by one day.

, the Taking the door right beside the desk on the other hand will make progress the month.

Do this a couple of times to change the date to September 15, 2023, then head to the phone and press F to Call Nurse. This will then open the door to your right where you can interact with the wheelchair to finish the quest.

Now you know how to solve the Dayton Hospital puzzle in Once Human. You can check out how to fast travel in the game or how to get Starchrom using the Stardust Resonant Filter.