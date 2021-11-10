One of Jurassic World Evolution 2’s many missions requires you to ensure the Allosaurus is safely enclosed, but this challenge won’t mark as completed for some players – here’s why.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the latest dinosaur park simulation from Frontier, giving players the chance to build their dream park and fill it with everything from tiny Raptors to a huge Tyrannosaurus Rex, just like in the movies.

As well as traditional free play modes, there’s a brand new Campaign that follows familiar faces like Ian Malcolm and Claire Dearing as you help them contain dinosaurs that are roaming across the USA following the events of Fallen Kingdom.

One mission that takes place in Washington State during Campaign mode tasks you with ensuring a deadly Allosaurus is safely enclosed in its pen, but some players are struggling to complete it despite everything being in order.

How to ensure the Allosaurus is safely enclosed in Jurassic World Evolution 2

If you’ve built a secure fence around your Allosaurus and tended to all of its needs, but the mission to ensure that it’s safely enclosed still displays, the problem might be that there’s a wild Compsognathus inside the enclosure that you need to remove.

These small dinosaurs roam freely around and can easily get caught in your enclosures. Because this isn’t one of your dinosaurs, it won’t show up on the map, which can make it a little bit difficult to find – especially if it’s hiding inside forests.

One quick method to find the roaming dinosaur is to select the fence tool and move it around the enclosure until it warns you that you’re “too close to a dinosaur” – now you should have found your mischievous Compsognathus!

If you still can’t find the Compsognathus, or you’re struggling to remove it from your existing enclosure, your final option is to build a smaller fence around the Allosaurus until the mission is complete, then free it once again.