How to Enchant Unique weapons in Avowed

Finding Unique weapons in Avowed is an exciting experience, with the power boosts on offer some of the best in the game. Happily, there’s also a way to make them even better, so here’s everything you need to know about Enchanting.

Avowed is an RPG that has a lot of mechanical systems to change and improve your character. Whether it’s upgrading your gear or cooking helpful recipes, there’s a lot to get to grips with for your first foray into the Living Lands.

One of the most impactful is Unique weapon Enchanting, where players are able to improve a weapon with additional damage types or effects that make your next battle that little bit easier.

Unique weapon Enchanting in Avowed explained

Find Unique weapon

The first thing you’ll need to do before you can Enchant is to get your first Unique weapon. You’ll obviously want to make sure that it suits your intended build and playstyle, so track down a sword or axe if you’re playing melee, a bow for a Ranger, or a Wand if you’re playing as a Wizard.

Unique weapons are most often found after looting difficult boss-level enemies or occasionally from certain vendors in Paradis or beyond (though this is rare). By the time you’ve worked through the first few levels or so, you should come across one pretty naturally.

Set-up camp and Enchant

The next thing to do is set up your camp for the night and unfurl your various production tables. Ignore the Cauldron and camp storage, and instead head over to the Enchanting Table to start the process.

Once you open the menu, you’ll be asked which weapon you want to Enchant. Pick your favorite and head over to the next menu along to see which Enchantment ingredients you have available, which will dictate exactly what you can do to the weapon.

Enchantments can either enhance the existing properties of a weapon, or add entirely new ones, like extra damage types, stunning effects or affixes like additional Bleeds.

That's all there is to know about Enchanting in Avowed.