How to enable Private Mode for Operations in Space Marine 2

Thanks to the third major patch, Space Marine 2 has finally introduced a Private Mode for your operations, allowing you to solely battle with your squad, without the fear of a stranger coming in to help, or ruin your flow. However, creating a private lobby isn’t always easy.

While Space Marine 2 may have been out since September 9 for all, it’s far from being complete. New DLCs are being promised, bugs are being squashed (the glitch kind, not the Tyranids), and new features are being added.

One new feature is the integration of private lobbies, which will allow players the chance to join a squad and solely battle with them, particularly in Operations, the game’s short story battles outside of the main quests and PvP.

So, if you’re looking for a little Space Marine exclusivity, here’s how to activate Private Mode for Operations in Space Marine 2.

How to make private lobbies: Step-by-step guide

Thankfully, marking a private lobby in Space Marine 2 is pretty simple, all you need to do is follow these steps:

Head to the Operations console in the Battle Barge. Click ‘Change Session Type‘ which will queue you into a private lobby. Head back into the game and edit your squad. Click the key in the top right and you’ll see a unique code. Send this to your friends, or input their code below it to join their squad.

Alternatively, if your Squadmate has already done this, you’ll need to grab their unique lobby code and enter it into the menu by following steps three to five.

Step 1: Head to Operations

Saber Interactive / Dexerto

Since this mode is only available in Operations, you’ll need to head over to that tab to activate it. This can be done by going to the console on the Battle Barge, which is by the ship you enter to go on missions, or you can head into your main menu and navigate to Operations from there.

When inside, you should see an image much like the one above, with the Private Mode detailed in the top right corner.

Step 2: Change session type to private

Saber Interactive / Dexerto

If that’s showing, all you need to do is press Y on Xbox, or your respective button, clicking it once will enable Private Mode, which can be seen working when it turns green and says ‘On’.

As a note, other than the difference in words, there isn’t much in terms of notifications letting you know you’ve changed to private. So be sure to keep an eye out, whether that’s because it’s not working due to clicking too many times, or whether you can’t seem to join another group because you’re accidentally in private mode.

Step 3: Invite your squad

Saber Interactive / Dexerto

With Private Mode on, you’ll now need to invite your chosen squad so you can play. To do this head back out to the main game and click ‘Edit Squad’ which should be the same button as the one you pressed to enable Private Mode.

Thankfully, you’ll also be able to check if your Private Mode is on as it’ll be on your screen below the mission you’re choosing to take part in.

Step 4: Click on the key to unlock the code

Saber Interactive / Dexerto

Once you’ve chosen to edit your squad, a few drop-down plus signs will come up, ignore these. Instead, click on the small key by your username.

Doing so will unlock the unique lobby code you need to invite players, so be sure you know who you’re inviting and have the ability to tell them the code.

Step 5: Share your code or add a friend’s code

Saber Interactive / Dexerto

When you click on the key, you’ll be given a code in the middle of the screen, this invite code is unique and will allow your friends to join the squad.

If you’re giving out the code, then simply share this with your friends, and they’ll need to put it in the ‘Join The Squad’ section and select ‘Join’.

If someone has given you the code, then simply follow the above steps and type the code in under Join The Squad. It’s best to assume this is case-sensitive, so put it in carefully.

Now you’re all set with your own private lobby, be sure to check out some of the best builds to ensure you’re at your optimal strength for the Operations. You can also check out our Tactical, Assault, or Heavy builds for more.

Alternatively, brush up on all the game’s enemies, you never know who you may face on your mission to eliminate heratics.