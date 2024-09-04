How to earn Winged Keys in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Winged Keys are the rarest in-game currency in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, so here is how to earn them & what to use them for.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions includes a variety of skins and cosmetics for players to unlock, requiring you to either get to a certain level or, in some cases, purchase them using in-game currency.

While Quidditch Champions has a few different currencies, one of the rarest of the bunch is Winged Keys.

In the Harry Potter series, Winged Keys, also known as Flying Keys, were enchanted items created by Professor Filius Flitwick to guard the Sorcerer Stone (or Philosopher’s Stone outside of the U.S.)

In Quidditch Champions, the developers cleverly turned this item into currency, serving as just one of the multiple Easter eggs from the series included in the game.

Having a constant supply of Winged Keys in Quidditch Champions is vital for progress and unlocking some cool content, so here is how to get your hands on this currency and what it can be used for.

How to earn Winged Keys

Currently, there are a few different ways to earn Winged Keys in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, which are listed below.

Completing daily challenges.

Completing weekly challenges.

Reaching certain milestones in seasonal events.

Warner Bros. Games Winged Keys are vital to unlocking skins in Quidditch Champions

Daily challenges typically reward you with one Winged Key, while seasonal events earn players between two to 10, depending on which exact challenge is completed.

Weekly challenges offer the most Winged Keys but are the longest and most complex challenges to complete, so expect to spend more time on these tasks. However, you will be rewarded in a big way once they are completed.

How to use Winged Keys

Once you’ve amassed a collection of Winged Keys, this currency can be spent in the Vault shop to purchase exclusive skins. The following Hero Override Skins can be purchased from the in-game store, each costing 250 Winged Keys to unlock:

Draco Malfoy

Cedric Diggory

Cho Chang

Ginny Weasley (Gryffindor Chaser)

For those wanting to get their hands on skins or cosmetics without grinding for Winged Keys, the game also has some exclusive Twitch drops that can be easily unlocked.