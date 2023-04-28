How to earn the Cleaning Up Achievement and Trophy in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has lots of extra challenges that come in the form of achievement and trophy challenges. The Cleaning Up objective is fairly ambiguous though, but fear not, as we have the solution for you.

Between its engaging story and myriad of side missions, Bounties, and Mysterious Doors, there are plenty of other mysteries that need uncovering in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Whether it’s the vastness of Koboh’s open world or the dusty deserts of Jedha, Survivor is filled with many dangers and delights.

During the course of your adventure, you might be inclined to mop up some Trophies and Achievements along the way. If you do, then the game’s Cleaning Up task might have you understandably stumped. Its description is odd, and there’s no obvious way to go about achieving this confusing goal. So let’s run through the Trophy and Achievement.

Respawn Entertainment

How to do Cleaning Up Trophy & Achievement in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

To earn Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Cleaning Up Achievement and Trophy, you will need to simply flush a toilet!

No, we are not making that up. The description for the additional objective reads: “Refresh the Refesher,” which is obviously fairly nonsensical on its own.

However, if you head on over to Typhoon’s Saloon on the planet Koboh, you will find a set of stairs that lead you downstairs to a bathroom. Immediately on your left in there, you should see a toilet.

Walk on over to it and a prompt will appear. Interact with the toilet and it will flush and spit out some Priorite Shards for Cal to collect. Our hero will remark about how they got there in the first place, but either way, they are yours, along with your new Trophy/Achievement.

